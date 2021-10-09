The two kidnappers slept for 4 days in Delhi with the body of the boy

Highlights Kidnapping a friend’s 5-year-old son for ransom

When he made a noise, he killed him, sleeping with the corpse for four days.

Bodies wrapped in blankets and dumped in Nala: Police

The secret revealed from the CCTV footage, he confessed his crime

New Delhi

In the Rajpark area outside Delhi, a neighbor kidnapped a 5-year-old boy along with a minor friend for ransom. One day later, when the boy sounded the alarm, he was killed for fear of being caught. Both accused slept in the room with the bodies for four days. After this, the body wrapped in a sheet was thrown near the nala. Police arrested the accused after finding the body on Thursday. Police handed over the body to relatives on Friday after the autopsy.

The body was found wrapped in a sheet

Police officials said a call was received on Thursday about a blanket wrapped around a limb outside the nallah near Mangolpuri Church. Police went to the scene and found the body of a 5-year-old boy in a blanket, who appeared to be two or three years old. The boy had bruises on his body. During the investigation, the boy was identified as Moksha, a resident of Mangolpuri T-block. Moksha’s father Harpal, who drives an e-rickshaw, lodged a complaint with the Rajpark police station on October 1 that his son was missing. Police were searching for the boy.

The signal came from CCTV footage

Police checked CCTV cameras around the scene, which showed two children carrying something wrapped in a blanket. One of the boy’s neighbors was identified as Subhash. Police arrested Subhash and interrogated him, in which he confessed to his crime. Police also arrested a minor who was involved in the crime. Defendants said they abducted the boy to extort money. One day later, when the boy sounded the alarm, he ended up in fear of being caught.