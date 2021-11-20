The U.S. Army secretary to National Guard members who resist the vaccines: Prepare for discipline.
The Secretary of the Army has issued a memo warning millions of soldiers in his National Guard that if they refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, they cannot be renewed into the Guard.
“I have decided that all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccination order will be flagged off,” said Christine E. Vermouth, the secretary wrote in a memo this week, which will prevent them from getting promotions, awards, bonuses and the like. If the military continues to refuse, they will not be allowed to “continue to serve” unless the vaccine is approved, she wrote.
Last week, Oklahoma’s newly appointed assistant general for the National Guard, Brigadier. General Thomas H. Mancino, on behalf of Governor Kevin Steit, announced that state guards would not be required to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The policy rejects a Pentagon directive issued in August that mandates vaccination for all troops, including the National Guard, within the deadlines set by each service branch.
The memo created a test stand-off between Oklahoma officials and the Pentagon, which insists that all National Guard members adhere to the vaccination process, just as active duty troops do. Guards are under the authority of the military governor, except for federal deployments. However, the Pentagon has argued that its vaccine order violates the rights of states.
In Oklahoma, 89 percent of airmen in the Guard have been vaccinated, while only 40 percent of Army guards have been shot; The deadline for Army National Guard members is coming up next month. All branches of the military are allowed to come up with their own vaccination mandatory deadlines for active duty and guards as well as their own punishment system for refusing shots.
The Pentagon has warned that other states could follow Oklahoma’s lead.
For example, Texas Guard officials said in an email that the Pentagon was imposing vaccine orders on military and National Guard members without adequate protection for individuals with religious objections and could allow members to omit shots.
The governor of Alaska, Mike Dunlevy, has also issued a memo stating that “President Biden and his administration have committed or intended to act in a way that threatens the sovereignty of the state of Alaska,” including the imposition of a “vaccination order.” Military and National Guard Members do not have adequate protection for persons with religious objections.
In short, Texas and Alaska appear to be engaged in a passive version of the Oklahoma written policy. “We look forward to receiving additional guidance from the US Army and Air Force departments that meet the needs of the National Guard,” Alaska Guard spokeswoman Candice Olmstad said in an email.
So far, the Department of Defense has given large exemptions from vaccines, including those that have already left the military or have medical problems, but are still pending for religious reasons.
