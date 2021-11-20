The U.S. Army secretary to National Guard members who resist the vaccines: Prepare for discipline.

The Secretary of the Army has issued a memo warning millions of soldiers in his National Guard that if they refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, they cannot be renewed into the Guard.

“I have decided that all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccination order will be flagged off,” said Christine E. Vermouth, the secretary wrote in a memo this week, which will prevent them from getting promotions, awards, bonuses and the like. If the military continues to refuse, they will not be allowed to “continue to serve” unless the vaccine is approved, she wrote.

Last week, Oklahoma’s newly appointed assistant general for the National Guard, Brigadier. General Thomas H. Mancino, on behalf of Governor Kevin Steit, announced that state guards would not be required to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The policy rejects a Pentagon directive issued in August that mandates vaccination for all troops, including the National Guard, within the deadlines set by each service branch.

The memo created a test stand-off between Oklahoma officials and the Pentagon, which insists that all National Guard members adhere to the vaccination process, just as active duty troops do. Guards are under the authority of the military governor, except for federal deployments. However, the Pentagon has argued that its vaccine order violates the rights of states.