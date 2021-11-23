The U.S. Asks Court to Unblock Biden Vaccine Mandate for Big Companies
The Biden administration has asked the federal appeals court to go ahead with a federal order requiring all major employers to vaccinate their workers against the coronavirus or submit a weekly test starting in January.
In a 52-page motion filed Tuesday, the Justice Department requested that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati lift the court’s stay while challenging the ruling. It saves thousands of lives and prevents millions of hospitalizations. “
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, issued an “emergency” rule in September, as directed by President Biden, as one of the vaccine orders. The OSHA rule applies to employers with a minimum of 100 workers, although it exempts those who work at home or only outside the home.
The rule was quickly challenged by employers across the country and several Republican-controlled states. In court documents, he argued that the law violated the agency’s authority to issue rules to protect workers from toxic hazards at work, arguing that the law was intended to address hazardous substances such as asbestos but not exposure to the virus.
Earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans agreed with the plaintiffs in several of these cases and temporarily barred the government from proceeding with the rules. But since then, the Sixth Circuit has been reassigned to combine those cases and many others across the country.
“The suspension of the fifth circuit should be lifted immediately,” the Justice Department said in its filing. “The main argument of that court was that OSHA does not have the statutory authority to address the serious threat of COVID-19 in the workplace because COVID-19 is caused by the virus and exists in the workplace as well.” That argument has no basis in statutory text. “
#Asks #Court #Unblock #Biden #Vaccine #Mandate #Big #Companies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.