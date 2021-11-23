The U.S. Asks Court to Unblock Biden Vaccine Mandate for Big Companies

The Biden administration has asked the federal appeals court to go ahead with a federal order requiring all major employers to vaccinate their workers against the coronavirus or submit a weekly test starting in January.

In a 52-page motion filed Tuesday, the Justice Department requested that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati lift the court’s stay while challenging the ruling. It saves thousands of lives and prevents millions of hospitalizations. “

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, issued an “emergency” rule in September, as directed by President Biden, as one of the vaccine orders. The OSHA rule applies to employers with a minimum of 100 workers, although it exempts those who work at home or only outside the home.

The rule was quickly challenged by employers across the country and several Republican-controlled states. In court documents, he argued that the law violated the agency’s authority to issue rules to protect workers from toxic hazards at work, arguing that the law was intended to address hazardous substances such as asbestos but not exposure to the virus.