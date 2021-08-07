The U.S. Olympic team is in danger of losing the gold medal race.

TOKYO – The Americans’ efforts at the Tokyo Games produced results that may be the envy of the world, but that have not lived up to their recent high standards. The US Olympic team is at risk of losing the gold medal race at the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Ready to win around 106 medals based on the final stages of the competition until Sunday, he will return to roughly the level of the London Games in 2012, where he won 104 medals. The team won a record 121 medals in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, including 46 gold, two less than the number of gold medals set by the Chinese in 2008 in Beijing.

Blame for the shortfall can be widespread. The track team won 32 medals in Rio, but only had 22 before the last night. The American men did not win a gold medal in the speed events that have long been their bread and butter.

The American women’s football team, the reigning two-time World Cup champions, settled for a bronze medal. Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, missed most of the competition as she struggled with mental stress. American rowers failed to reach the Olympic podium for the first time since 2008.