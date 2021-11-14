The U.S. welcomes international travelers, and broadening booster eligibility: the week in Covid news.

Overseas vaccinated passengers were allowed to enter the United States this week, ending a painful 18-month wait and creating a happy reunion for thousands.

The opening of the country’s borders on Monday is expected to boost the flow of tourists and bring some relief to the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars to epidemics. On Monday alone, more than 200,000 international flyers arrived in the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Every custom booth in San Isidro, California was busy as visitors from Mexico crossed the border to visit relatives or seek medical attention. But to the north, there were concerns that the Canadian government’s access to PCR testing requirements – more expensive and time consuming than rapid antigen testing – could block some Canadian trips to the United States.

At the same time, controversy over US orders for cowardly preventive measures continued. The Federal Court of Appeals upheld the blockade on the Biden administration’s vaccine order for large employers; The government is expected to appeal. And 10 states on Wednesday sued the federal government for making vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers.