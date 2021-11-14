The U.S. welcomes international travelers, and broadening booster eligibility: the week in Covid news.
Overseas vaccinated passengers were allowed to enter the United States this week, ending a painful 18-month wait and creating a happy reunion for thousands.
The opening of the country’s borders on Monday is expected to boost the flow of tourists and bring some relief to the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars to epidemics. On Monday alone, more than 200,000 international flyers arrived in the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Every custom booth in San Isidro, California was busy as visitors from Mexico crossed the border to visit relatives or seek medical attention. But to the north, there were concerns that the Canadian government’s access to PCR testing requirements – more expensive and time consuming than rapid antigen testing – could block some Canadian trips to the United States.
At the same time, controversy over US orders for cowardly preventive measures continued. The Federal Court of Appeals upheld the blockade on the Biden administration’s vaccine order for large employers; The government is expected to appeal. And 10 states on Wednesday sued the federal government for making vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers.
There was a composite week of mask orders in the courts. A federal judge has ruled that a ban on masks in Texas schools violates the rights of students with disabilities, while a judge in Pennsylvania overturned a state mask order for K-12 grades; That appeal remained pending.
Pfizer on Tuesday asked the FDA to authorize the booster dose of its vaccine for everyone 18 and older – an extension of the current authorization for young people over 65 and at high risk. The agency is expected to approve the request, perhaps in time for the holiday. Two states took that step ahead of federal approval this week: Colorado and California.
Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that six times more booster doses were being given daily worldwide than primary doses in low-income countries, a situation he called “a scam that must stop now.” Despite WHO objections, Germany, Israel, Canada and the United States have introduced booster programs.
Here’s what else happened this week:
The White House estimates that nearly one million children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age group.
The New York Times examined existing data on the time-effectiveness of vaccines authorized for use in the United States. Conclusion: Their resistance to infection decreases to varying degrees, but hospitalization and death prevention remain strong.
Most schools in the world have reopened, but in Uganda most are closed. Ten million primary and secondary students are still at home, and the long-term outlook is critical. The government estimates that about a third of the country’s students may not return to school.
More than half of the 48,000 global coronavirus deaths reported in the first week of this month have risen in Europe, with the Netherlands setting up a partial lockdown, according to the WHO, and Germany saying it would resume free testing for all and is debating. Imposing strict rules. In Romania, doctors were doing their best to combat misinformation and fight vaccine hesitation.
Communities around the United States are facing a gradual eviction crisis, especially in areas where federal rent assistance is slow and where tenant protection is low. The eviction rate in the first two weeks of October was about 14 percent higher than in the first two weeks of the previous month.
