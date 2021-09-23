The UN General Assembly is the major test for Biden

President Biden delivered his first speech at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday, with new words about his ability to return the United States to a position of global leadership after his predecessor promoted “America First” separatism. There were doubts.

Speaking lower than the general audience of his peers due to the still raging Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Biden called for a new era of global unity against the coronavirus, climate change, emerging technological threats and the growing influence of autocratic nations. as China and Russia.

“No matter how challenging or how complex the problems we are going to face, by the government and for the people is still the best way for all of our people,” he stressed, asserting that the United States and its Western Allies will remain important partners.

“Our security, our prosperity and our freedoms are intertwined, never before I thought,” Mr Biden said.