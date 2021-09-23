The UN General Assembly is the major test for Biden
President Biden delivered his first speech at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday, with new words about his ability to return the United States to a position of global leadership after his predecessor promoted “America First” separatism. There were doubts.
Speaking lower than the general audience of his peers due to the still raging Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Biden called for a new era of global unity against the coronavirus, climate change, emerging technological threats and the growing influence of autocratic nations. as China and Russia.
“No matter how challenging or how complex the problems we are going to face, by the government and for the people is still the best way for all of our people,” he stressed, asserting that the United States and its Western Allies will remain important partners.
“Our security, our prosperity and our freedoms are intertwined, never before I thought,” Mr Biden said.
Calling the world to use force “our tool of last resort, not our first”, he defended his decision to end the US war in Afghanistan, a chaotic withdrawal of US troops that blindsided the Allies.
“Today, many of our major concerns cannot be resolved or even addressed by force of arms,” he said. “Bombs and bullets cannot protect against COVID-19 or its future forms.”
But Mr. Biden’s efforts helped America get President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to move beyond his more confrontational policies come amid growing frustration among allies with his administration’s diplomatic approach.
Their well-known opposition to whether the world should choose between democracy and autocracy looks different now that the Taliban is once again in control of Kabul, reversing many of the democratic gains of the past 20 years. Kovid is re-emerging in most parts of the world. And the French recalled their ambassador in displeasure – not only over losing a submarine contract worth more than $60 billion, but because it was made clear they were not in the Allies’ inner circle.
The event is a major test of credibility for Mr Biden, who was among the first to address the 193-member General Assembly. The morning session was the last time China’s President Xi Jinping booked through pre-recorded video with competing views of the world’s two most powerful nations.
Both leaders announced potentially significant steps to address climate change, a rare moment of common purpose: Mr Biden said he intended to double US financial contributions to developing countries’ efforts to tackle the climate crisis, And Mr. Xi said China would stop financing. Coal-fired power projects abroad, a major source of heat-trapping gases.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has been openly concerned about the bitter rivalry between China and the United States, said he was “encouraged by the leaders of the world’s two largest economies about their commitment to climate action”. “
Still, a key theme of Mr Biden’s speech was what he described as the choice before the world between the democratic values supported by the West and the disregard for them by China and other authoritarian governments.
“The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe free, not those who want to suffocate their people with iron-handed authoritarianism,” he said. “The authoritarians of the world, they want to announce the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong.”
But the president vowed not to pursue a new era of relentless conflict with countries like China, saying the United States will “compete vigorously and with the strength to stand up for our values and our allies and our friends.” will lead.”
“We are not demanding – put it again, we are not asking for – a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs,” he said.
Climate change and the pandemic are also expected to dominate the week, and Mr Biden plans to host a COVID summit to help other countries increase their capacity to make vaccines for poor countries.
“This year has also brought widespread death and devastation from the borderless climate crisis,” Mr Biden said. “The extreme weather events that we have seen in every part of the world – and you all know and feel it – represent what the Secretary General has rightly called Code Red for Humanity.”
On COVID, Mr Biden urged leaders to move more quickly to contain a pandemic that has killed millions.
“We need a collective act of science and political will,” he said. “We need to act now to get shots into weapons as soon as possible and expand access to oxygen, testing, treatments to save lives around the world.”
#General #Assembly #major #test #Biden
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.