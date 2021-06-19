the undertaker challenges akshay kumar for real fight

New Delhi. Akshay Kumar, referred to as the Khiladi of Bollywood, is thought for his blockbuster movies. He has given multiple movie in his profession. There’s additionally a ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ from his superhit movies. Final week his movie accomplished 25 years. Actress Rekha and Raveena Tandon have been in lead roles with him in the movie. However his fight with WWE participant The Undertaker grabbed all the consideration of the viewers.

No fight with the real Undertaker

However Akshay Kumar’s fight in the movie was not with the real Undertaker. Akshay himself had informed about this by tweeting. On completion of 25 years of the movie, he revealed that his fight was not with the real Undertaker. Their fight scene was shot with Bayan Lee. He performed the function of Undertaker. Giving this info, Akshay Kumar additionally shared a meme.

A hilarious word to mark 25 years to the launch of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

A enjoyable truth although: it was wrestler Brian Lee who performed The Undertaker in the movie pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

Undertaker did the problem

Really, it’s written in the meme that if in case you have defeated Undertaker, then increase your hand. There’s a picture of Akshay Kumar elevating his hand in the meme. However on this tweet of Akshay, the real Undertaker has invited him for the real fight. Difficult Akshay, he wrote, ‘Sure! Inform me when are you prepared for the real match’ Akshay Kumar has given a humorous reply to this problem of Undertaker. He wrote, ‘Brother, first let me test my insurance coverage after which I’ll inform you.’

akshay kumar motion pictures

These feedback of Undertaker and Akshay Kumar have been shared by WWE on their social media handles. Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s work entrance, he was final seen in the movie ‘Lakshmi’. However on account of Kovid, his new movies usually are not being launched. Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bell Backside’ are all set to launch. Aside from this, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ movies are additionally in line for launch. At the identical time, the actor can also be working in ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’.