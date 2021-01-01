The United Nations is seeking उभार 600 million in aid to Afghanistan

GENEVA, Sept 13 (AP) – The United Nations is holding a high-level summit on Monday to raise emergency funds to help Afghanistan after taking control of the Taliban.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is considering raising more than 600 600 million this year on behalf of the world body to help Afghan civilians after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. There are fears that instability and disruption of humanitarian efforts could worsen the situation and lead to a drought in Afghanistan.

The conference will also give Western countries a chance to help Afghan citizens without having political ties with the Taliban. The United Nations says recent developments pose a threat to Afghan citizens who are already facing a number of challenges, including violence and drought for decades.

The United Nations, along with its partners, wants to raise 606 million to help 11 million Afghans. The severe drought has also affected the yield of the upcoming crop and the problem of hunger is also increasing. The United Nations World Food Program will receive a large portion of the money raised at the conference on Monday.

Filippo Grandi, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, paid a surprise visit to Kabul ahead of the summit, which begins in Geneva on Monday. He tweeted that he would assess the humanitarian needs and situation of 3.5 million displaced Afghan citizens. The situation of the five lakh people displaced this year will also be taken care of.

Officials at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) say some Afghans may seek refuge in Pakistan and Iran, which already have large populations of Afghans.

AP Ashish Naresh

King