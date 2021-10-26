The UP government defended the anti-conversion law by filing an affidavit, said- its purpose is to maintain balance in the society

In the affidavit, it has been said on behalf of the state government that not only in UP, but eight states of the country have also enacted laws to prevent illegal conversions.

The affidavit was filed by the UP government in response to a petition filed in the Allahabad High Court against the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh. In which it is said that it is clear that the interest of any community will always be above individual interests. Let us inform that on 27 November 2020, this ordinance came into force in the state. Justifying this ordinance, the state government said that the purpose of this law is to “protect the spirit of society and family”. As a result of which balance is to be maintained in the society.

In fact, a petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court on behalf of the Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives Trust (AALI) challenging the Unlawful Conversion Prohibition Act, 2021 implemented in UP. In response to this, Special Secretary (Home) Atal Kumar Rai, on behalf of the government, responded by filing an affidavit. Please tell that the next hearing of this case will be on November 15.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversions Ordinance, it is an offense to convert from one religion to another by means of any fraudulent means or marriage.

It was said in the affidavit that when a person moves to another sect in the exercise of his personal rights, complications arise due to the rules and beliefs there. The affidavit states that in this situation the dignity of the individual is compromised and the person is not assured of equality.

It said that such conversion would be against the will of a person who wants to live with a member of another religion in the society but does not want to give up his beliefs. The affidavit states that as far as “differential fundamental rights are concerned, these fundamental rights are the rights of an individual as compared to the rights of the community”.

On the question being raised regarding this law, it has been said in the affidavit that not only in UP, but eight states of the country have also made laws to stop illegal conversions. Anti-conversion laws are also in force in Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the affidavit, the court was informed that many cases of forced conversions have been registered in the FIR. Apart from this, the incidents related to this have also been investigated from the point of view of national security. A report regarding this was presented in the court along with the affidavit. It states that this law will be applicable to marriage by coercion, fraud and misrepresentation.

It was informed in the affidavit that till July 79 cases have been registered in the state under the anti-conversion law. In which charge sheet was filed in 50 cases and closure report in seven. In other 22 cases, investigation was going on.