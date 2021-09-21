The US-France dispute divided Europe – The New York Times

A top EU official on Tuesday filed a petition between France and the Biden administration to “stop and reset” ties between the bloc and the United States as a diplomatic dispute that has become a European issue.

“There is a growing sense in Europe – and I say this with regret – that something has broken down in our trans-Atlantic relations,” said EU Trade Commissioner Thierry Breton at a virtual event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Washington . Research organization based on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly.

“Trust is not given,” said Mr. Breton. “And following the latest developments, there is a strong belief that trust between the EU and the US has eroded.”

Mr Breton was the latest official in the bloc to question the Biden administration’s commitment to a strong alliance with the European Union. Tensions have risen in recent days when Australia scrapped a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines in favor of US-built, nuclear-powered ones.