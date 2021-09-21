The US-France dispute divided Europe – The New York Times
A top EU official on Tuesday filed a petition between France and the Biden administration to “stop and reset” ties between the bloc and the United States as a diplomatic dispute that has become a European issue.
“There is a growing sense in Europe – and I say this with regret – that something has broken down in our trans-Atlantic relations,” said EU Trade Commissioner Thierry Breton at a virtual event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Washington . Research organization based on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly.
“Trust is not given,” said Mr. Breton. “And following the latest developments, there is a strong belief that trust between the EU and the US has eroded.”
Mr Breton was the latest official in the bloc to question the Biden administration’s commitment to a strong alliance with the European Union. Tensions have risen in recent days when Australia scrapped a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines in favor of US-built, nuclear-powered ones.
France has reacted angrily to the security deal between the United States, Britain and Australia and last week recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia.
The submarine deal follows the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which European leaders said was not consulted. Many officials who welcomed the election of President Biden – and his pledge that “America is back” – are now expressing concern.
While the Biden administration has tried to play down the controversy, European officials have stepped up their tone, though they have stymied concrete action.
“What does it mean, ‘America is back’?” European Council President Charles Michel, which represents the leaders of the bloc’s 27 members, told reporters in New York on Monday. “Is America back in America or somewhere else? We don’t know.”
Words of Mr. Breton and Mr. Mitchell The EU’s executive branch has echoed the position of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who told CNN on Monday that she “wants to know what happened and why” before the bloc goes ahead with trade. Could” as always” with the United States.
But despite such rhetoric from France and EU officials, there are concerns in some European capitals that the dispute could harm the bloc’s broader interests. Although European countries have publicly shown solidarity with France, privately some officials have described the conflict as a bilateral matter between France and the United States.
A European diplomat said French President Emmanuel Macron had often taken the lead in promoting more “strategic autonomy” for Europe, only to realize that many EU members were not following it.
And one MP in the European Parliament took a subtler approach. “Of course we cannot act as if nothing has happened,” Reinhard Butikofer, lawmaker, said on monday. “But how the EU will respond has not been decided unilaterally by Paris.”
#USFrance #dispute #divided #Europe #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.