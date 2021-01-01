The Uttarakhand government will promote the sale of electric vehicles

Dehradun, Sep 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced an incentive to promote the sale of electric vehicles in the state. The move was aimed at promoting environmentally friendly vehicles and reducing vehicle pollution in the state.

Dhami made the announcement during a webinar on the occasion of Himalayan Day. The incentive for electric vehicles will be given by the Pollution Control Board, he said. The incentive will be available on the first 5,000 two-wheelers and the first 1,000 four-wheelers sold to private customers in the state.

Giving details of the incentive amount, he said that in case of two-wheelers, the incentive amount would be 10 per cent of their price or Rs 7,500 whichever is less. In case of four wheeler electric vehicles, five per cent of their price or Rs. 50,000, whichever is less will be paid.

Dhami said the incentive amount would be given to banks, financial institutions and dealers in the form of back-ended subsidy through direct benefit transfer. In addition, the electric surcharge on the first 250 charging stations to be built for electric vehicles will be kept in the domestic category for two years. He said that any person or organization can open a charging station for electric vehicles. For this, permission has to be obtained from the Municipal Corporation.