The Variant Hunters: Inside South Africa’s Effort to Stanch Dangerous Mutations

NTUZUMA, South Africa – A few months ago, Sizakele Mathe, a community health worker in this sprawling mountain township on the outskirts of Durban, was informed by a clinic that a neighbor had stopped taking her medication. It was a warning sign that she might have stopped taking antiretroviral tablets to prevent HIV infection.

It was a threat to her own health – and, in the age of the Covid-19, it must have been a threat to everyone else. The clinic sent Ms. Mathe to climb a hill, down a narrow path, and try to get the woman back on the pills.

Ms. Mathe, as happy as she is tireless, is part of a national door-to-door campaign. This is half the effort of sophisticated South Africans to prevent the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus, such as the Omicron strain, which were identified here and shook the world last week.

The other half is in a state-of-the-art laboratory 25 miles down the road. At the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform in Durban, scientists sequence the genomes of thousands of coronavirus samples each week. The KRISP Lab, as it is known, is part of a national network of virus researchers that has identified both beta and omicron, based on skills developed in the region over the decades fighting HIV.