The Variant Hunters: Inside South Africa’s Effort to Stanch Dangerous Mutations
NTUZUMA, South Africa – A few months ago, Sizakele Mathe, a community health worker in this sprawling mountain township on the outskirts of Durban, was informed by a clinic that a neighbor had stopped taking her medication. It was a warning sign that she might have stopped taking antiretroviral tablets to prevent HIV infection.
It was a threat to her own health – and, in the age of the Covid-19, it must have been a threat to everyone else. The clinic sent Ms. Mathe to climb a hill, down a narrow path, and try to get the woman back on the pills.
Ms. Mathe, as happy as she is tireless, is part of a national door-to-door campaign. This is half the effort of sophisticated South Africans to prevent the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus, such as the Omicron strain, which were identified here and shook the world last week.
The other half is in a state-of-the-art laboratory 25 miles down the road. At the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform in Durban, scientists sequence the genomes of thousands of coronavirus samples each week. The KRISP Lab, as it is known, is part of a national network of virus researchers that has identified both beta and omicron, based on skills developed in the region over the decades fighting HIV.
This combination of high technology and grassroots is one of the front lines in the evolving world war against coronavirus. On Friday, a research network in South Africa informed the eagerly awaited new information that the new species appeared to be spreading twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus.
Researchers at KRISP Viral Phylogenetics are world leaders studying the evolutionary relationship between viruses. They track mutations in coronaviruses, identify hotspots for transmission, and provide vital data on who is infecting whom – which they trace mutations in viruses in samples – to help reduce transmission.
Since the onset of the epidemic, they have been scrutinizing how the virus changes in South Africa because they are concerned about one thing: the country’s 8 million people (13 percent of the population) who live with HIV.
When people with HIV are prescribed effective antiretrovirals and take them consistently, their bodies almost completely suppress the virus. But if they are not diagnosed with HIV, do not prescribe treatment, or do not take their medication consistently on a daily basis, or cannot, then HIV weakens their immune system. And then, if they catch the coronavirus, it can take weeks or months for the new virus to clear their bodies.
When a coronavirus lives so long in their system, it has the opportunity to mutate and mutate and mutate. And, if they pass the mutated virus, a new type is prevalent.
“We have reason to believe that some of the species emerging in South Africa may have a direct link to HIV,” said Tulio de Oliveira, chief investigator of the National Genetic Monitoring Network.
In the first days of the epidemic, South African health officials were held to account for the rising mortality rate of HIV-infected people. Where KRISP is placed. “But none of this worked.” The main reason is that HIV is most common in young people, while coronavirus is most common in older people.
Covid is 1.7 times more likely to die from HIV infection – a higher risk, but lighter than the risk of people with diabetes who are 30 times more likely to die. “Once we understood that this was the case, we realized that our real problem with HIV in the middle of Kovid was the possibility of bringing new forms to people with serious immune systems,” said Dr. Abdul Karim.
Researchers at KRISP have shown that this has happened at least twice. Last year, they found a virus sample in a 36-year-old woman with HIV, who was on ineffective treatment and was not being helped to find drugs that could tolerate her. It took her 216 days to clear the coronavirus from her system; During that time, the virus caused 32 different mutations in her body.
In November, Dr. De Oliveira and his team discovered a coronavirus sample with dozens of mutations in different parts of the country, in the Western Cape, where another patient was not following the same HIV drug regimen. The coronavirus lingered in her body for months, causing dozens of mutations. When these women were prescribed effective medication and counseled on how to take it properly, they quickly cleared the virus.
“We don’t have a lot of people like her,” said Dr. Abdul Karim described the woman who took 216 days to clear the coronavirus from her system. “But it doesn’t take a lot of people, it only takes one or two.” And like Omicron, only one type can keep the world hooked.
The origin of this type is still unknown. It’s not just people with HIV whose systems inadvertently allow coronaviruses to mutate: this can happen to transplant patients and anyone with immunosuppressants undergoing cancer treatment.
By the time the KRISP team identified another case of a person with the HIV-causing coronavirus, there had been more than a dozen reports of similar cases in the medical literature in other parts of the world.
Viruses also change in people with healthy immune systems. The difference for people with HIV, or other immune systems, is that the longer the virus stays in their systems, the longer the natural selection process has to adapt to immune-mutating mutations. The typical duration of replication in a healthy person is only two weeks instead of several months; Less replication means less opportunity for new mutations.
And since there are so many people living with HIV in South Africa and this new epidemic has hit so hard here, life has been disrupted in so many ways, there is a special urgency to try to prevent these types.
This is where the efforts of community health workers like Ms. Mathe come in handy. On a typical day of work, she walks through the rough paths of leaking standpipes and a hair salon on the next step, making an old cellphone and a mental list of who’s here. At the clinic recently, who is looking unwell and who needs to be visited. Ms. Mathe, who herself has been receiving HIV treatment for 13 years, is paid 150 a month.
Cilendail Madunge, a thin 36-year-old mother of three, stopped taking her antiretroviral during Covid’s brutal third wave that hit South Africa between May and July. Her medications are no longer delivered to nearby community pickup points as many health care workers were re-deployed. Instead, she wanted to collect pills at a central clinic nine miles away. But she was afraid of being infected with the new virus in a shared taxi or standing in the big clinic line she had heard of.
She had been on medication for four months before Ms. Matunge shared it with seven members of her family in a small house made of scrap wood by Ms. Mathe.
“She told me that people who make mistakes in their treatment are no longer alive. She told me that I should take care of my children. She said I could die,” said Ms. Madunge, leaning against the door frame in the warm, light rain. . That abstract contained things she already knew.
But Ms. Methe’s constant presence made it difficult to ignore the hints. With a shrug and eye roll, Ms. Madunge suggested that she resume treatment to reduce the discomfort like any other.
Ms. Mathe heard this description of her methods with a smile. She said, “If you didn’t love people, you wouldn’t be able to do this
Of the eight million people living with HIV in South Africa, 5.2 million are receiving treatment – but only two-thirds of that group are successfully suppressing the virus with medication. The problem extends beyond the borders of South Africa: 25 million people live with the virus in sub-Saharan Africa, of which 17 million have been infected with the virus.
The KRISP Lab is indexing coronavirus samples from all over Africa, to fill some gaps for countries that do not have their own capabilities. South Africa’s surveillance network and genomic sequencing is so extensive that its researchers will be the first to detect cases that do not even occur in the country.
The biggest fear is a form of “immune escape”: the ability to avoid the covid vaccine or the immunity gained from a previous infection. As more and more people in South Africa are being vaccinated against covidar, a type of vaccine is likely to form in the body of the person being vaccinated.
Leading South Africa’s Kovid response, Dr. Abdul Karim said, “You have a situation where you have the ability to create a really ugly type. Earlier types emerged when vaccines were available to some people, but now South Africa has given the shot to more than a third of its citizens. If people who have been vaccinated with HIV do not have their antiretrovirals or do not take them, there may be a chance of mutation in the virus to prevent vaccination.
“Now, most of these HIV patients have been vaccinated so they have an immune response. So, if they come up with something out of the ordinary, then they have to move on. ” Abdul Karim said.
Dr. De Oliveira said he was less concerned about the emergence of vaccine-resistant strains in South Africa, for example, untreated HIV, less vaccination coverage and the pockets of the United States, which has a weak surveillance network compared to South Africa.
“We’re likely to find it first,” he said with a smile.
The difference in the risk of viral mutations in people with uncontrolled HIV, he pointed out, is that there is a ready-made solution problem – getting treatment for everyone with HIV – while transplantation or cancer patients have no choice.
Most importantly, the answer to eliminating the type of threat is to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate the African population,” he said. “My concern is vaccine nationalism or vaccine hoardings.” People with HIV should give preference to vaccine boosters to boost the effectiveness of their immune responses, he added.
So far, South Africa’s efforts to deal with different issues and remain transparent about them have come at a high cost in the form of flight bans and global isolation.
“As scientists, especially in the pioneering category, we debate how to reduce the HIV problem,” said Dr. De Oliveira thought in his lab last week. “If we are too vocal, we are again at risk of discrimination and border closures and economic measures. But, if you are not very vocal, we have unnecessary deaths.
Carl Zimmer Contributed to the report.
