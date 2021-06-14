The Veronicas fly Qantas despite an ongoing feud with the airline

The Veronicas made headlines this month once they took a stab at Qantas airways stay on-stage, two years after they had been kicked off a home flight amid a complicated cabin baggage dispute.

However Lisa and Jessica Origliasso’s long-running feud with Qantas did not cease them from catching a flight with the airline as they jetted to Adelaide on Sunday forward of a efficiency.

After disembarking their Qantas plane, the 32-year-old pop duo had been pictured making their method via the arrivals terminal wearing matching outfits.

Hmm: The Veronicas' Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 32, (pictured) had been noticed jetting into Adelaide on a Qantas flight on Sunday afternoon – simply days after publicly slamming the airline amid their two-year feud

The Hook Me Up singers wore close to an identical sweaters, trousers and styled their look with matching face masks and sun shades.

The twins had been seen carrying checked jackets in black-and-brown as they made their method via the crowd.

Lisa paired her look with tan boots, whereas Jess opted for a pair of black sneakers.

Checking in: Lisa and Jessica had been noticed checking in at a Qantas sales space in Perth Airport forward of their flight to Adelaide (pictured)

No selection? Whereas their choice to fly Qantas following their feud might come to a shock to many, Day by day Mail Australia understands that they did not have a lot of an possibility

Timing: Flying QF884 from Perth to Adelaide and touchdown at 2.23pm would be sure that that they had enough time to land, journey to their lodge and make it in time for sound test

Whereas their choice to fly Qantas might come to a shock to many, Day by day Mail Australia understands that they did not have a lot selection.

Flying QF884 from Perth to Adelaide and touchdown at 2.23pm would be sure that that they had enough time to land, journey to their lodge and make it in time for sound test.

The first accessible Virgin Australia flight would not have landed till 4.50pm, making it virtually inconceivable to have sufficient time for journey earlier than the live performance began.

Their choice to fly Qantas comes simply days after they took a dig at the airline whereas performing on-stage in Brisbane.

earlier than performing their hit track Revenge Is Sweeter (Than You Ever Have been), Lisa instructed the crowd: ‘I might in all probability attempt to dedicate it to Qantas Airways and speak some s**t on that however guess what? We have now a brand new enemy.’

‘So this one goes out to Superstar Apprentice,’ she concluded, referring to The Veronicas’ current feud with the Channel 9 actuality present over their destructive portrayal.

Matching! The Hook Me Up singers wore close to an identical sweaters, trousers and styled their look with matching face masks and sun shades

In 2019, the pop duo had been escorted off a Sydney to Brisbane flight after Qantas claimed they ‘had been disruptive and refused to comply with crew directions’.

The an identical twin sisters countered that they had been unable to regulate their baggage in an overhead locker and requested for assist from Qantas workers.

Nonetheless they declare they had been instructed cabin crew weren’t allowed to the touch clients’ baggage and so had been assisted by a fellow passenger as a substitute.

Rehashing the previous: Their choice to fly Qantas comes simply days after they took a dig at the airline whereas performing on-stage in Brisbane

At the time, Jess and Lisa tweeted that ‘the police had been referred to as as a result of we requested for the crew’s names, and as a substitute of giving them to us, they instructed us they had been calling ‘safety’. We had no thought what was happening.’

They had been subsequently reinstated on a later flight.

Day by day Mail Australia has reached out for remark from The Veronicas.