The Veronicas hit out at Channel Nine over their portrayal on The Celebrity Apprentice

The Veronicas stars Jess and Lisa Origliasso have lashed out at Channel Nine and the producers of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The twin sisters, 34, have slammed the modifying on the present and their portrayal.

The pair took to their joint Twitter account on Wednesday and mentioned that the hit present is simply airing the ‘drama’ and none of the good things, together with their efforts for their charity.

‘Why are you not airing any of our wins and technique for every process, solely utilizing the scripted drama you GAVE us as the one airtime /promo?’ they wrote in a tweet to their greater than 132,000 followers.

‘The place’s all of the footage the place we pull by way of for our staff/and for our charity? Why is all of that being edited out?’

Nine declined to remark when contacted by Day by day Mail Australia on Wednesday. Nonetheless the community confirmed The Veronicas get extra air time in coming episodes.

Musician Kira Puru tweeted out within the sister’s protection, writing: ‘Give our ladies the unhealthy edit and we’re gonna be out for blood.’

Nonetheless, others questioned the women and their expectations for signing up for a actuality present.

‘TBH this was to be anticipated, it is actuality TV in spite of everything,’ one follower remarked.

One other added: ‘Are you guys stunned? All TV reveals are like this.’

Through the premiere episode of the present on Sunday, tensions had been excessive and the women had a sisterly spat throughout a bit to digicam.

Jess was discussing skilled surfer and Instagram star Alex Hayes, explaining he had chosen to ask a pal over to assist him throughout an artwork problem.

Lisa whispered to Jess, suggesting she re-word her assertion that Alex was, ‘simply doing his personal factor’.

‘Are you able to simply say it, please? My endurance is getting skinny, so if you realize what must be mentioned, please say it,’ Jess snapped.

‘It is not vital that I say this,’ she added angrily.

‘Okay. I am simply letting you realize one thing. You are being a bit a lot,’ Lisa shot again.

‘I am irritated!’ an exasperated Jess answered, waving her palms round and making aggressive gestures.

‘All I would like is so that you can say it reasonably than inform me find out how to say it. Do you perceive?’ she demanded.

Later within the episode, the sisters mended fences and labored exhausting on making a hand-painted guitar for charity, and performing at the public sale.

The instrument was one of many hits of the evening, and offered for a whopping $60,000.