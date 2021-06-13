The Veronicas put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits

by

The Veronicas put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits

The Veronicas put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits as they carry out onstage in Perth

By Ali Daher For Day by day Mail Australia

Printed: | Up to date:

The Veronicas actually know put on a present. 

And on Saturday, pop duo did not disappoint as they blew followers away whereas performing the Perth leg of their Godzilla V Human Tour.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso, 36, put on an eye-popping display in matching, bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits, adorned with metallic studs and chains.

Sizzling: The Veronicas' Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 36, (pictured) didn't disappoint as they blew fans away while performing the Perth leg of their Godzilla V Human Tour on Saturday

Scorching: The Veronicas’ Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 36, (pictured) did not disappoint as they blew followers away whereas performing the Perth leg of their Godzilla V Human Tour on Saturday 

The Hook Me Up singers paired their skin-tight racy ensemble with thigh-high-boots.

Jess wore her raven locks tied again behind her hair and wore a pure make-up palette that includes eyeliner and nude lips.

In the meantime, Lisa wore her cropped locks unfastened, whereas accentuating her eyes with a smokey eye. 

All the right moves: The Brisbane-pop duo put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits, adorned with metal studs and chains

All the correct strikes: The Brisbane-pop duo put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits, adorned with metallic studs and chains

Stylish: Jess wore her raven locks tied back behind her hair and wore a natural makeup palette featuring eyeliner and nude lips

Fashionable: Jess wore her raven locks tied again behind her hair and wore a pure make-up palette that includes eyeliner and nude lips

The twin sisters appeared rocker-chic as they flaunted their slender physiques whereas belting out some their iconic hits on stage. 

Jess and Lisa additionally carried out tracks from their forthcoming album, Human, together with On Your Facet, Suppose Of Me and Biting My Tongue.

At one stage the ladies had been seen singing their hearts out whereas standing back-to-back on stage. 

Hot! Meanwhile, Lisa wore her cropped locks loose and opted for smokey eye makeup

Sizzling! In the meantime, Lisa wore her cropped locks unfastened and opted for smokey eye make-up 

I've got your back! At one stage the girls were seen singing their hearts out while standing back-to-back on stage

I’ve bought your again! At one stage the ladies had been seen singing their hearts out whereas standing back-to-back on stage

Rocking on! The twin sisters looked rocker-chic as they flaunted their slender physiques while belting out some their iconic hits on stage

Rocking on! The twin sisters appeared rocker-chic as they flaunted their slender physiques whereas belting out some their iconic hits on stage

It comes after the pop duo controversially devoted a efficiency of their 2007 music Revenge Is Sweeter (Than You Ever Have been) to their time on Superstar Apprentice Australia.

In addition they used the second to take a dig at their former nemesis, Qantas. 

Lisa instructed the group at their present in Brisbane final week: ‘I’d most likely attempt to dedicate it to Qantas Airways and discuss some s**t on that however guess what? Now we have a brand new enemy.’

‘So this one goes out to Superstar Apprentice,’ she concluded to cheers from the viewers.

New and old: Jess and Lisa performed tracks from their forthcoming album, Human, including On Your Side, Think Of Me and Biting My Tongue

New and outdated: Jess and Lisa carried out tracks from their forthcoming album, Human, together with On Your Facet, Suppose Of Me and Biting My Tongue

Tribute: The pop duo recently decided to dedicate their 2007 song Revenge Is Sweeter (Than You Ever Were) to their time on Celebrity Apprentice Australia

Tribute: The pop duo not too long ago determined to dedicate their 2007 music Revenge Is Sweeter (Than You Ever Have been) to their time on Superstar Apprentice Australia

Commercial


#Veronicas #put #eyepopping #display #matching #bondageinspired #PVC #bodysuits

Leave a Comment