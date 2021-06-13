The Veronicas put on an eye-popping display in matching bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits

The Veronicas actually know put on a present.

And on Saturday, pop duo did not disappoint as they blew followers away whereas performing the Perth leg of their Godzilla V Human Tour.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso, 36, put on an eye-popping display in matching, bondage-inspired PVC bodysuits, adorned with metallic studs and chains.

Scorching: The Veronicas’ Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 36, (pictured) did not disappoint as they blew followers away whereas performing the Perth leg of their Godzilla V Human Tour on Saturday

The Hook Me Up singers paired their skin-tight racy ensemble with thigh-high-boots.

Jess wore her raven locks tied again behind her hair and wore a pure make-up palette that includes eyeliner and nude lips.

In the meantime, Lisa wore her cropped locks unfastened, whereas accentuating her eyes with a smokey eye.

The twin sisters appeared rocker-chic as they flaunted their slender physiques whereas belting out some their iconic hits on stage.

Jess and Lisa additionally carried out tracks from their forthcoming album, Human, together with On Your Facet, Suppose Of Me and Biting My Tongue.

At one stage the ladies had been seen singing their hearts out whereas standing back-to-back on stage.

It comes after the pop duo controversially devoted a efficiency of their 2007 music Revenge Is Sweeter (Than You Ever Have been) to their time on Superstar Apprentice Australia.

In addition they used the second to take a dig at their former nemesis, Qantas.

Lisa instructed the group at their present in Brisbane final week: ‘I’d most likely attempt to dedicate it to Qantas Airways and discuss some s**t on that however guess what? Now we have a brand new enemy.’

‘So this one goes out to Superstar Apprentice,’ she concluded to cheers from the viewers.

New and outdated: Jess and Lisa carried out tracks from their forthcoming album, Human, together with On Your Facet, Suppose Of Me and Biting My Tongue