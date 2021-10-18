The veteran footballer forcibly kissed the girl being interviewed, proposed amidst a pile of roses after 4 months; View photos
Footballer Love Story: Manchester United footballer breaks interview protocol to express his love. He chose the same ground to propose to his girlfriend, where he had been instrumental in his team’s victory many times.
#veteran #footballer #forcibly #kissed #girl #interviewed #proposed #pile #roses #months #View #photos
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.