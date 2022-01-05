The victory of youth is a sign of a bright future

Manoj Chaturvedi

The Indian Youth Brigade once again succeeded in spreading its glory. They defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets to capture the Under-19 Asia Cup for the eighth time. The Indian Under-19 team has proved that it has no match in Asia by capturing this cup for the eighth time. This victory of India is also important because a few days later i.e. from January 14, we have to challenge in the Under-19 World Cup to be held in West Indies. This title win will definitely prove to be a morale booster for the World Cup. Congratulating the Indian youth brigade on the win, the new NCA chief VVS Laxman said that even though the team’s preparations were affected due to bad weather, it got better with every match. Now this victory will serve to boost morale in the World Cup.

The Indian team is the runner-up of the last Under-19 World Cup. We remember that the main reason for India’s three-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the final was the inability of any Indian batsman to contribute except captain Yashasvi Jaiswal (88 runs), Tilak Verma (33) and Dhruv Jurel (22). But during this Asia Cup, India defeated Bangladesh in the semi-final in a comfortable way and equalized the account of the loss of the last World Cup. But India will definitely regret losing the match to Pakistan while winning this title. In fact, due to bad weather, the Indian team could not prepare properly for the Under-19 Asia Cup. Being the first match against Pakistan, she was not in color and could not succeed in giving her best. But after this, India proved its superiority by winning the title by performing consistently.

Batting first in the final, the rain came after Sri Lanka lost seven wickets for 57 runs and after two hours of play, they could only set a target of 102 runs in 38 overs in front of India. India achieved this target without any special effort with the unbroken 96-run partnership of the second wicket by Sheikh Rashid and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Raghuvanshi contributed 56 and Rashid contributed 31 runs. Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal took three wickets for 11 runs and off-spinner Kaushal Sunil Tambe took two wickets in India’s title win. Vicky Ostwal was adjudged the player of the match of the final on this performance.

Harnoor Singh, considered to be the backbone of Indian batting, may not have spread his batting skills in the final. But he was adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring the highest 251 runs in this championship. Harnoor started his campaign by scoring 46 runs against Pakistan. Even after losing this match, his batting was not affected and he scored a century (120) against United Arab Emirates and 65 runs against Afghanistan. Harnoor could not play to his potential in the semi-finals and then the final.

They have to rectify this mistake by contributing well in the important matches of the World Cup. If they can do this, then they will also be in the line of Team India. We all know that the process of becoming a star of any player starts with this age group cricket. The names of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are among the players who reached Team India after coming out of this process. After this World Cup, the names of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ostwal and Tambe can be added to this series. But for this, all of them will have to leave the mark of their performance in the Under-19 World Cup to be held in the West Indies. After leaving a mark, the path of Team India can be made only after shining in domestic cricket for two-three consecutive years.

India have to start their campaign in this World Cup by playing South Africa on 15 January. The other teams in India’s Group B are Ireland and Uganda. With the first two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals, India will hardly have any trouble making it to the quarter-finals.

India would definitely like to finish first in the group. In this situation, the second ranked team of Group A will compete in the quarter-finals. This team can be either England or Bangladesh. This time New Zealand’s team is not participating in this World Cup. This is because of strict confinement rules on return and she wants to protect the young players from this. Scotland has benefited from this. She had missed out on qualifying this time.