‘The View’ co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin test positive for COVID-19
A dramatic scene played out on “The View” on Friday morning, when two of the show’s hosts, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were directed to leave live on set after both apparently tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The View” had just returned from a commercial break of about 15 minutes on the show and the four hosts were on the verge of introducing Vice-President Kamala Harris for a personal interview. ABC News was billing it as the first studio interview since Harris took office.
Then the fighting started.
“Well, we’re back, it looks like something’s going on here that I’m not 100 percent aware of,” said one of the hosts, Joy Behr, as she looked around the set. He was surprised. “Can someone let me know about the situation?”
In the background, a producer is heard saying, “I need you two to separate for a second,” apparently pointing to Ms. Navarro and Ms. Hostin. Both came out of the set.
“Then may I introduce the vice president?” Ms. Behr said, looking at a producer.
“Yes,” replied the producer, before someone else barked off-screen, “No!”
“As we always do in television when we’re in a tight spot, we back off immediately,” Ms Behr said, before the show suddenly went into a commercial break.
When “The View” returned after a five-minute break, Ms. Behar told the audience what had happened.
“Okay, so since this is going to be major news any time now, what happened is Sunny and Anna apparently tested positive for COVID,” Ms. Behr said. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they’ll probably have a successful case. They’ll be fine, I’m sure, because they’ve both got wazoo vaccinated.”
ABC News did not return a request for comment. The show’s fifth host, Whoopi Goldberg, was not on set on Friday.
For the next half hour, Ms. Behar and her remaining co-host, Sarah Haines, scuffled and questioned the studio audience, as Ms. Behar said, “tap dance” on what would be her way in an interview with the Vice President. has gone.
Ms Harris was taken to a remote location and joined the show for a brief interview via satellite in the final 10 minutes of the show.
