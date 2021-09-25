‘The View’ co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin test positive for COVID-19

A dramatic scene played out on “The View” on Friday morning, when two of the show’s hosts, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were directed to leave live on set after both apparently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The View” had just returned from a commercial break of about 15 minutes on the show and the four hosts were on the verge of introducing Vice-President Kamala Harris for a personal interview. ABC News was billing it as the first studio interview since Harris took office.

Then the fighting started.

“Well, we’re back, it looks like something’s going on here that I’m not 100 percent aware of,” said one of the hosts, Joy Behr, as she looked around the set. He was surprised. “Can someone let me know about the situation?”

In the background, a producer is heard saying, “I need you two to separate for a second,” apparently pointing to Ms. Navarro and Ms. Hostin. Both came out of the set.