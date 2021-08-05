‘The Viewing Booth’ Review: Do You See What I See?

Six months later, Levy is invited to return to the studio to review footage of his responses, effectively replaying clips from the first half of the documentary with comments from Levy and Alexandrowicz. In short: the images are not enough to question his beliefs.

While moderately convincing to testify to an individual’s objections in real time, “The Viewing Booth” addresses grim truths about the viewer in the digital age that might have seemed new a decade ago. Inundated as we are by traumatic images and indiscriminate “fake news” claims, it’s no surprise that our ideological bubbles are actually quite difficult to burst.

The observation cabin

