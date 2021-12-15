The village decorated before the return of Rakesh Tikait, will be celebrated like this

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is returning to his village Sisauli after a full year, in such a way that his village has been decorated like a bride to welcome him. After the withdrawal of three agricultural laws, hundreds of farmers will leave for Sisauli along with Rakesh Tikait by tractor trolley through Fateh March after performing Havan from Ghazipur border in Delhi.

Significantly, after the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws, the farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi has returned and the farmers have left for their homes with their batches. In such a situation, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had announced that when all the farmers reach their homes safely, then they will finally go to their homes on 15th December. Today is the day when Tikait has left for his home, in such a way that his village Sisauli has been decorated like a bride to welcome him.

Rakesh Tikait, a resident of Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar, was agitating for the last one year with a resolution that till the three laws are not returned, they should not go back home.

Welcome to Rajnagar Extension Road pic.twitter.com/62gvnSJoH4 — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) December 15, 2021

Now that all the three laws are back, all the farmer groups have gone to their homes, the tikats are also going to their homes, their loved ones in the village are waiting for them to celebrate.

Also Read Rakesh Tikait gets Century Icon Award in London, dedicated to farmers who lost their lives in the movement

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik says that the farmers have made preparations for langar and reception in all the districts and blocks all the way from Ghazipur border in honor of their leader Rakesh Tikat. This caravan will reach Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar via these routes, where people are very excited about the arrival of their leader. Villagers are saying that ten quintals of laddus are being made at the Kisan Bhawan and preparations are being made for a grand langar.

Many of the farmers and farmer leaders who had been agitating for more than a year over the three agricultural laws had withdrew from the movement after the incident at the Red Fort, but BKU leader Rakesh Tikait stood firm and eventually called for the withdrawal of the law. Only after that he left. Rakesh Tikait has become a big face for farmers today for forcing the government to withdraw the law.

The post Rakesh Tikait’s Village Decorated Before Homecoming, Celebration Will Be Celebrated like this appeared first on Jansatta.



#village #decorated #return #Rakesh #Tikait #celebrated