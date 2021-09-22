‘The Village Detective: A Song Cycle’ review: Soviet film hero emerges

What we found, and what we see, in mesmerizing images transferred from celluloid dipped in mud, was the 1969 Soviet film, “Dervensky Detective”, raved by critics, but a hugely popular hit—so much. More that Zarov continued to play Aniskin in the sequels of the last decade of his career. He died in 1981 at the age of 82.

As Morrison demonstrates through perfectly selected clips, the actor’s story is also one, if not the same. NSThe Story of Soviet Cinema. His first film as an extra was in 1915, in a pre-Soviet film about Ivan the Terrible. He appeared in films by important Soviet directors – such as Boris Barnett and VI Pudovkin – and many less important filmmakers. As he grew a bit rough in his thirties, he began to look like players of friendly-but-helpless supporting roles in American studio films. He’s got the touch of Alan Hale Sr., you might say.

He did some of his best work in Sergei Eisenstein’s “Ivan the Terrible, Part II,” the director of which got him in hot water with Stalin. And while Zarov’s in-laws were imprisoned as part of the so-called “doctors’ conspiracy” to assassinate Stalin (no such conspiracy existed; the whole affair was an anti-Semitic hoax), for not condemning them. Zarov was excommunicated.

Morrison weaves this history into a treatment of Zarov’s 1969 star turn that renders its gross corniness poetic. (The accordion-centered score, by David Lang, is essential to this near-chemical process.) The film ends on a quasi-cosmic joke that is expected to be appreciated by its devotee, Johansson, who died in 2018. Will be

The Village Detective: A Song Cycle

Running time: 1 hour 21 minutes. In English, with some Russian and Icelandic, subtitled.