‘The Village Detective: A Song Cycle’ review: Soviet film hero emerges
The main title of this film may be referring to two different people. The first would be Fyodor Ivanovich Enishkin, the unprofessional hero of a simple 1969 Soviet film, often played by unprofessional actor Mikhail Zarov. Consulting on a case in which a musician, new to his village, complains of a pure settlement, Eniskin notes that the man does not yet understand the values of his small town.
The other “village detective” may have been Bill Morrison himself. For Morrison, who is the producer, director, and editor of this strangely addictive film, the cinematic investigator of the first strip. The film revival has as much emphasis on ruin as restoration in its own corner values. His stunning 2017 feature, “Dawson City: Frozen Time,” unearthed a unique piece of film history buried from the end of the line of the Klondike Gold Rush. Other films, such as “Decassia” (2002), are poems with audio-visual vocals, reveling in the beautiful rot of old reels in different stages.
Like “Frozen Time,” “The Village Detective” tells the story of a quest. After a prelude in which two of Zarov’s films, one from the 1930s and the other from the early 1970s, interact with each other of sorts, Morrison heads onscreen, from a friend, Icelandic musician and composer Let’s talk about the 2016 email. Johann Johansson.
On a trip home, Johansson overhears an Icelandic lobster trawler catching a forgotten film canister in his trap. We learn that the canister was raised at the boundary of the tectonic plates that hold North America and Europe – the west adjoining the east, so to speak. Beneath these plates is molten lava; The hydrogen sulfide from that lava is a very high quality preservative. Film conservationists in Iceland were practically salivating over the possibilities.
What we found, and what we see, in mesmerizing images transferred from celluloid dipped in mud, was the 1969 Soviet film, “Dervensky Detective”, raved by critics, but a hugely popular hit—so much. More that Zarov continued to play Aniskin in the sequels of the last decade of his career. He died in 1981 at the age of 82.
As Morrison demonstrates through perfectly selected clips, the actor’s story is also one, if not the same. NSThe Story of Soviet Cinema. His first film as an extra was in 1915, in a pre-Soviet film about Ivan the Terrible. He appeared in films by important Soviet directors – such as Boris Barnett and VI Pudovkin – and many less important filmmakers. As he grew a bit rough in his thirties, he began to look like players of friendly-but-helpless supporting roles in American studio films. He’s got the touch of Alan Hale Sr., you might say.
He did some of his best work in Sergei Eisenstein’s “Ivan the Terrible, Part II,” the director of which got him in hot water with Stalin. And while Zarov’s in-laws were imprisoned as part of the so-called “doctors’ conspiracy” to assassinate Stalin (no such conspiracy existed; the whole affair was an anti-Semitic hoax), for not condemning them. Zarov was excommunicated.
Morrison weaves this history into a treatment of Zarov’s 1969 star turn that renders its gross corniness poetic. (The accordion-centered score, by David Lang, is essential to this near-chemical process.) The film ends on a quasi-cosmic joke that is expected to be appreciated by its devotee, Johansson, who died in 2018. Will be
The Village Detective: A Song Cycle
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 21 minutes. In English, with some Russian and Icelandic, subtitled. in Theaters.
#Village #Detective #Song #Cycle #review #Soviet #film #hero #emerges
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.