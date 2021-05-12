The Voice: Kelly Clarkson gains edge as Corey Ward wins Wild Card Instant Save and makes top nine

Kelly Clarkson gained a slight edge Tuesday on The Voice as her singer Corey Ward gained the Wild Card Instant Save to affix the top nine.

The 39-year-old pop star could have three singers performing dwell subsequent week whereas fellow coaches Blake Shelton, 44, John Legend, 42, and Nick Jonas, 28, every solely have two singers remaining on their groups.

Corey, 34, confronted off towards Blake’s singer Pete Mroz, John’s contestant Ryleigh Modig, and Nick’s performer Jose Figueroa Jr through the Wild Card Instant Save with viewer voting figuring out the winner.

Top nine: Corey Ward gained the Wild Card Instant Save on Tuesday on The Voice and gave his coach Kelly Clarkson a slight edge with a number one three singers nonetheless on her staff

He belted out a novel rendition of the Selena Gomez music Lose You To Love Me that resonated with voters.

Corey thanked his coach Kelly for educating him easy methods to be himself earlier than present host Carson Daly, 47, introduced the outcomes of voting.

‘What the …?’ Corey stated in disbelief when he discovered he was advancing as Kelly rose from her seat and applauded him.

The season 20 present opened with the outcomes of viewer voting after the top 17 carried out Monday with Blake’s staff studying first that America saved Cam Anthony.

Blake then was pressured to save lots of solely certainly one of his three remaining singers and picked Jordan Matthew Younger, leaving Pete and Anna Grace within the working for the Wild Card Instant Save.

Pete superior to the sing-off primarily based on viewer voting and Anna was eradicated.

Nick’s staff was up subsequent and Rachel Mac was saved by America, whereas Nick determined to maintain Dana Monique.

Jose Figueroa Jr primarily based on viewer voting represented Nick within the Wild Card Instant save whereas Andrew Marshall and Devan Blake Jones had been eradicated.

John’s staff was thinned out subsequent as America saved Victor Solomon and Pia Renee was picked by her coach to stay within the competitors.

Ryleigh superior to the sing-off primarily based on voting whereas Zania Alake was eradicated.

Kelly’s nation singer Kenzie Wheeler gained the general public’s vote and the American Idol star determined to maintain Gihanna Zoe.

Corey superior to the Wild Card primarily based on viewer voting whereas Zae Romeo was eradicated.

The Voice will return subsequent week on NBC with the top nine performing dwell.

