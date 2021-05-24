The Voice’s Johnny Manuel, 36, reveals heartbreak at losing family to Covid

Johnny Manuel was a breakout star on The Voice Australia final 12 months.

And the 36-year-old singer has now revealed he has misplaced a number of family members in America to Covid-19.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph on Monday, Johnny confirmed two family members and a good friend had died from the respiratory virus .

‘I’ve some family members who we misplaced, one was age 55,’ Manuel mentioned.

He went on to say his U.S.-based father, who’s a vital employee, lately had shut contact with a person who was Covid-positive.

‘My dad is taken into account a vital employee and simply yesterday he bought a name saying somebody who he had been with all day examined optimistic so my dad had to go and get two assessments achieved,’ he mentioned.

‘It impacts everybody within the U.S. sadly as a result of it is operating rampant and so they’re not doing a very good job of managing it at this level,’ he added.

Johnny moved Down Below for love. He lately went impartial together with his music profession, and spent most of final 12 months writing new songs.

‘I really feel for my family and mates within the U.S. however I am so comfortable to be right here. I like the tradition right here. I all the time have,’ he instructed the newspaper.

The singer labored with Man Sebastian on The Voice, making it to the grand remaining of final 12 months’s season on Channel 9.

Throughout the finale, Johnny sang Sam Sparro’s 2008 hit single Black and Gold in a duet with Man. He later sang My Coronary heart Will Go On by Celine Dion.

Extra lately, Johnny has been engaged on new music and is about to carry out at Sydney’s Oxford Artwork Manufacturing unit on June 18.