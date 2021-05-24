The Voice’s Johnny Manuel, 36, reveals heartbreak at losing family to Covid

The Voice's Johnny Manuel, 36, reveals heartbreak at losing family to Covid

The Voice star Johnny Manuel, 36, reveals his heartbreak at losing two family members and an in depth good friend to Covid-19 in the US

By Caleb Taylor For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: | Up to date:

Johnny Manuel was a breakout star on The Voice Australia final 12 months.

And the 36-year-old singer has now revealed he has misplaced a number of family members in America to Covid-19.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph on Monday, Johnny confirmed two family members and a good friend had died from the respiratory virus.
Tragic: The Voice star Johnny Manuel, 36, has revealed his heartbreak at losing two family members and a close friend to Covid-19 in the United States

Tragic: The Voice star Johnny Manuel, 36, has revealed his heartbreak at losing two family members and an in depth good friend to Covid-19 in the US

‘I’ve some family members who we misplaced, one was age 55,’ Manuel mentioned.   

He went on to say his U.S.-based father, who’s a vital employee, lately had shut contact with a person who was Covid-positive.

‘My dad is taken into account a vital employee and simply yesterday he bought a name saying somebody who he had been with all day examined optimistic so my dad had to go and get two assessments achieved,’ he mentioned.

Loss: 'I have some family members who we lost, one was age 55,' he told The Daily Telegraph

Loss: ‘I’ve some family members who we misplaced, one was age 55,’ he instructed The Each day Telegraph

‘It impacts everybody within the U.S. sadly as a result of it is operating rampant and so they’re not doing a very good job of managing it at this level,’ he added.

Johnny moved Down Below for love. He lately went impartial together with his music profession, and spent most of final 12 months writing new songs. 

‘I really feel for my family and mates within the U.S. however I am so comfortable to be right here. I like the tradition right here. I all the time have,’ he instructed the newspaper.  

Star: Johnny worked with Guy Sebastian on The Voice, making it to the grand final of last year's season on Channel Nine

Star: Johnny labored with Man Sebastian on The Voice, making it to the grand remaining of final 12 months’s season on Channel 9

The singer labored with Man Sebastian on The Voice, making it to the grand remaining of final 12 months’s season on Channel 9. 

Throughout the finale, Johnny sang Sam Sparro’s 2008 hit single Black and Gold in a duet with Man. He later sang My Coronary heart Will Go On by Celine Dion. 

Extra lately, Johnny has been engaged on new music and is about to carry out at Sydney’s Oxford Artwork Manufacturing unit on June 18. 

Performer: More recently, Johnny has been working on new music and is set to perform at Sydney's Oxford Art Factory on June 18

Performer: Extra lately, Johnny has been engaged on new music and is about to carry out at Sydney’s Oxford Artwork Manufacturing unit on June 18 

