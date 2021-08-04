The W.H.O. seeks a moratorium on Covid vaccine boosters so more people can get initial shots.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for a moratorium on coronavirus booster vaccinations until the end of September, so that vaccine supplies can be focused on helping poorer countries to at least vaccinate ten percent of their population, reducing the wide disparities in immunization rates around the world.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a briefing. “But we cannot – and we must not – accept that countries that have already used up most of the global vaccine supply are using even more, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected. “

Of the more than 4 billion doses of vaccine that have been administered worldwide, more than 80% were used in high and upper middle income countries, which represent less than half of the world’s population, said Dr Tedros . High-income countries administered nearly 100 doses per 100 people, he said, while low-income countries, which had administered 1.5 doses per 100 people due to a lack of supply.

“We need an urgent reversal, the majority of vaccines destined for high-income countries, the majority destined for low-income countries,” he said.