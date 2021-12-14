The wait for the delivery of Ola S1, S1 Pro is over, you will be able to bring the scooter home from this date in December, know what Bhavish Aggarwal said on this

Ola Electric Scooter will have a unique feature and that feature is “Reverse Mode”. In this feature you can easily reverse Ola Electric Scooter S1 even sitting down. Earlier this option has not been seen in any other scooter.

There is good news for those who are waiting for Ola scooter. If you have also booked Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro, then now is the time to take delivery of this electric scooter. Actually Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has given information by tweeting that, ‘Gaddi has left!’ Actually the dispatch of Ola electric scooters has started. The company will deliver the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters at the doorstep of the customers using the direct-to-customer sale model.

Delivery of Ola e-scooter to start from December 15 Ola Electric Scooter was unable to deliver the scooter according to its given deadline. Ola has extended the deadline to start Ola Electric test rides and deliveries from October 25 to November 10. Ola Electric Scooter started the test ride from November 10 on an invite-only basis. In such a situation, now the delivery of the new Ola e-scooter is going to start from tomorrow i.e. 15 December.

The benefit of Fame II subsidy will be available on Ola electric scooter – Many states have announced to give FAME-2 subsidy. Due to which you can get this scooter cheaper by 10 thousand to 15 thousand rupees. In such a situation, if you want to buy this scooter in Gujarat, then here you will get S1 variant only for Rs 79,999 and S1 pro for Rs 109,999.

First scooter with keyless experience For the first time in OLA Electric Scooter, you will get a ‘keyless experience’ which means that the scooter can be started without a key with the help of an application on the smartphone. The company claims that the scooter will get best-in-segment boot space.

Ola electric scooter will get 'reverse mode' feature

S1 electric scooter will get built-in speakers – The Ola S1 electric scooter will come with built-in speakers. Which can also be used to play music. This speaker also allows the user to take phone calls. On the other hand, if you talk about boot space in this scooter, then you can easily keep two helmets under the seat in it.