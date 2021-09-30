The wait is over! Khesarilal and Kajal Raghavani’s two best films will be released on this day

Bhojpuri’s favorite couple Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani remained in the headlines. The special thing is that on the occasion of Durga Puja, these stars are also preparing to give great gifts to their fans. In fact, Khesari and Kajal’s upcoming films ‘Litty Chokha’ and ‘Pyar Kiya To Nibhana’ have been announced for release. Audiences waiting for the film’s date were doubly delighted by their favorite stars.

The movie Litty Chokha will be released on this day

Parag Patil, the director of ‘Litty Chokha’, in the caption of a post on his Instagram, clearly states that the date

‘Litty Chokha’ will be released in Bihar and Jharkhand on October 12, the seventh day of Durga Puja. Big Beauty has made a successful attempt to bring this film to the big screen. Describing the film, Parag said that when you watch the film, you will get more than expected. We have worked meticulously on every aspect. You will see Durga Puja as the fruit of the hard work of the entire team. The movie is very simple and easy, so my appeal would be that you go and watch the movie with the whole family.

The release of the second film was also confirmed

Not only Litti Chokha but another film by Khesari and Kajal is being screened at Durga Puja. The name of this movie is ‘Pyaar Kiya To Nibhana’. The film is directed by Rajneesh, who has also composed songs for the film. The film is produced by Abhay Sharma and co-produced by Prashant Jammuwala and Ranjit Singh. The film will be released under the banner of Films Official. The film also stars Kajal Raghavani and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles.