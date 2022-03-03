The war of two countries spoiled the ‘Kheltal’

After the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, many countries and sports organizations of the world have banned sporting events.

Manish Kumar Joshi

Sports always give the message of peace and brotherhood whereas war always affects sports badly. War renders games helpless. At present, humanity is being shamed in the war between Russia and Ukraine, but sports are also being affected badly and this effect is so deep that sports will have to struggle for years to come out of this ill-effect.

Tennis and chess are popular sports in Ukraine and Russia, but it will take a long time for the game to return after the war, especially in Ukraine, although the game and its players are still sending the message of peace. There is not a single player who is supporting the war. Everyone is appealing for peace, but not only in these countries, sports are being affected by this war all over the world.

After the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, many countries and sports organizations of the world have banned sporting events. Almost all tournaments in Russia have been stopped or postponed. UEFA has moved the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Paris. The final of the European football season will still be held on 28 May but will now take place in France following the decision of the UEF Executive Committee. Formula One has postponed this season’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The Football Association of Poland has said that Poland will not play the World Qualification match against Russia, which has been supported by many countries.

The International Olympic Committee has openly opposed Russia between Russia and Ukraine. In view of this war, the IOC has asked all international sports federations to move or cancel their sporting events currently planned in Russia or Belarus. This battle is going to cause trouble for many players of tennis and chess.

Players trapped in this war will neither be able to participate in any tournament nor will they be away from practice. If the corrosion increases too much, the stadiums can also be damaged in attacks. It may take a long time to restore normalcy even after a war. In such a situation, apart from Russia and Ukraine, sports in nearby countries can also be badly affected.

The Olympics and other sporting events were not held during World War I and World War II. Where these wars were fought, it took a long time to get the Games done. It took a long time for Japan to recover after World War II. Something similar can happen with Ukraine. As much as Ukraine’s sports will be affected, Russia’s sports can also be affected.

Many countries may refuse to play with Russia after this war. Such results have been seen after such type of war in the past. Such boycotts have been seen in the Olympics. When such boycotts happen, the game loses its true nature. There is a lack of healthy competition. Then instead of playing, he becomes the pawn of the army of any side in the war.

Sports cannot do anything at their level during a war. They look completely helpless. Yet sports and players all over the world are trying to stop the war at their own level. Somewhere by suspending sporting events and somewhere by boycotting the warring countries. Players are also appealing for peace at their level. The biggest thing is that the most appeals for peace are the Russian players.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev gave a big message to the fighters by writing No War Please in front of the TV camera during the final of the Dubai Championship. The number one Russian player in the tennis world, Daniil Medvedev, says that as a tennis player he wants to promote peace all over the world.

The IOCC has also appealed for peace. Sports and sportspersons are appealing for peace all over the world. Overall, the sports world is completely against the war and is doing whatever efforts should be made from its side. This includes appeals for peace in the relationship and efforts to stop and postpone the event. Many tennis and chess players are trapped in the war and are unable to participate in their tournaments.