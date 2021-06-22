The Weather Channel 10.32.0 APK for Android – Download

Get live radar updates with The Weather Channel and check the local weather conditions on precise maps from your device. Get ready to tackle what’s ahead with your weather map and local weather forecast.

Live weather radar, local temperatures and an air quality index available wherever you are. Get your daily local weather map and allergy alerts, so you can prepare for your day with confidence. Living in an area prone to severe weather or pollution. Our weather tracker and air quality index have got you covered. The Weather Channel provides an accurate weather forecast that helps you plan up to 15 days in advance.

More over this comprehensive application provides a news section on daily weather and incidents for the next few days, plus the ability to add widgets to your start up tab so you can always have an idea of what the weather will be like over the next few hours. Weather conditions will get milder but a seasonal allergy or severe weather could still surprise you. Track your local weather map and live weather radar and prepare for what’s ahead, whether that’s a mild day, a risk of allergy the first chills of the season or severe weather.

The Weather Channel Features:

Weather your way Get a personalized live weather map and enjoy a new visual way to learn about your weather conditions.

Discover instant insights, as well as a live radar and rain tracker.

Get your current conditions at a glance with weather data that’s relevant where you are.

Track Weather alerts & conditions Stay alert for travel and fall weather with our storm tracker, and track weather alerts with our severe weather radar.

Track the flu risk with Watson Moments we can now predict the flu risk up to 15 days in advance and will alert you when there is an increase risk in your area so you can take action and prepare against the risk of flu.

Weather maps & weather forecast updates give you all the information you need wherever you are.

Get faster access to weather news! Our Real Time Rain notifications will warn you of upcoming rain nearby so you know when to expect precipitation.