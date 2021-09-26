The Week in Business: A Date Deadline Looms

What’s up? (September 19-25)

plan to pull back

The Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it may soon ease measures it has taken to support the economy since the depth of the pandemic. Jerome H. Powell, Fed chairman, said the central bank’s monthly purchases of $120 billion in government-backed bonds “still have a use, but it is time for us to start reducing them,” and indicated that This could slow the program down to early November. Meanwhile, half of the Fed’s policymakers said they expected to raise interest rates next year.

New protection for workers

The New York City Council has set new rules for how app-based delivery companies must treat their delivery workers in the first law of its kind. The package of laws requires companies to disclose their gratuity policies, gives delivery workers more control over their place of work and requires restaurant owners to provide bathrooms for delivery workers. Unlike laws in other cities and states that have fueled fighting with gig economy companies, New York law prohibits delivery workers from challenging the independent contractor status. Delivery companies like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats weren’t the only tech companies facing new scrutiny over their labor practices. California’s governor signed a bill that prohibits warehouse employers from setting productivity quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks or complying with health and safety laws, a measure that could replace work at Amazon’s warehouses .

Booster and Other Vaccine Businesses

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster shots for people over 65 receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as well as for those at high risk of becoming seriously ill or in certain high-risk jobs. work in the field, such as teaching or in grocery stores. Hours later, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejected an agency advisory board recommendation and endorsed additional doses for frontline workers. Added to a debate about whether booster shots are necessary for healthy Americans, especially as much of the world remains unconvinced. President Biden last week set a target of 70 percent of the world’s vaccinations by next year as health officials abroad increased pressure on US drug companies to share their vaccine formulas with manufacturers in other countries.

What will happen next? (September 26-Oct 2)

a loan deadline looms

Thursday is the deadline for the Senate to pass a bill that would partially block the government shutdown the next day. A bill passed by the House last week will keep the government funded until early December and remove the debt limit before the government reaches its borrowing limit, which could be until next month. House Democrats stitched together a spending measure and a debt-limit increase in hopes of pressuring Republicans to drop opposition to raising the debt ceiling, but Senate Republicans have said they are steadfast. To prevent a government shutdown or the first default on the government’s debt, Democrats and Republicans could vote before Thursday’s deadline to keep the government open, allowing Democrats to pass the debt-limit increase through a process is left to do, which skips the filebuster but is more time consuming. Or they could make the debt limit part of their $3.5 trillion social policy bill.