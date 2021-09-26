The Week in Business: A Date Deadline Looms
What’s up? (September 19-25)
plan to pull back
The Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it may soon ease measures it has taken to support the economy since the depth of the pandemic. Jerome H. Powell, Fed chairman, said the central bank’s monthly purchases of $120 billion in government-backed bonds “still have a use, but it is time for us to start reducing them,” and indicated that This could slow the program down to early November. Meanwhile, half of the Fed’s policymakers said they expected to raise interest rates next year.
New protection for workers
The New York City Council has set new rules for how app-based delivery companies must treat their delivery workers in the first law of its kind. The package of laws requires companies to disclose their gratuity policies, gives delivery workers more control over their place of work and requires restaurant owners to provide bathrooms for delivery workers. Unlike laws in other cities and states that have fueled fighting with gig economy companies, New York law prohibits delivery workers from challenging the independent contractor status. Delivery companies like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats weren’t the only tech companies facing new scrutiny over their labor practices. California’s governor signed a bill that prohibits warehouse employers from setting productivity quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks or complying with health and safety laws, a measure that could replace work at Amazon’s warehouses .
Booster and Other Vaccine Businesses
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster shots for people over 65 receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as well as for those at high risk of becoming seriously ill or in certain high-risk jobs. work in the field, such as teaching or in grocery stores. Hours later, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejected an agency advisory board recommendation and endorsed additional doses for frontline workers. Added to a debate about whether booster shots are necessary for healthy Americans, especially as much of the world remains unconvinced. President Biden last week set a target of 70 percent of the world’s vaccinations by next year as health officials abroad increased pressure on US drug companies to share their vaccine formulas with manufacturers in other countries.
What will happen next? (September 26-Oct 2)
a loan deadline looms
Thursday is the deadline for the Senate to pass a bill that would partially block the government shutdown the next day. A bill passed by the House last week will keep the government funded until early December and remove the debt limit before the government reaches its borrowing limit, which could be until next month. House Democrats stitched together a spending measure and a debt-limit increase in hopes of pressuring Republicans to drop opposition to raising the debt ceiling, but Senate Republicans have said they are steadfast. To prevent a government shutdown or the first default on the government’s debt, Democrats and Republicans could vote before Thursday’s deadline to keep the government open, allowing Democrats to pass the debt-limit increase through a process is left to do, which skips the filebuster but is more time consuming. Or they could make the debt limit part of their $3.5 trillion social policy bill.
taxing the rich
President Biden continues his push to raise taxes on the wealthy as he seeks to unite Democrats around his infrastructure plan. Last week, White House economists released an analysis that estimated an effective tax rate for the wealthiest 400 households of just over 8 percent, lower than the average rate for all taxpayers of about 14 percent. To finance his plans to reform the social safety net, Mr Biden has proposed increasing the capital gains tax on profits from selling assets to match the rate on salary income, and eliminating a provision which wipes out the investment gains for income tax purposes when the asset is owned. inherited from. But a tax plan approved in the House stalled both proposals. (That’s still likely to change.) Some Democrats have stuck to Mr. Biden’s proposals while others have argued they don’t go far enough. Progressive senators criticized the House tax plan for dropping the wealth tax, which would tax the property values of billionaires.
everlasting problem
Giant Chinese property developer Evergrande is hovering near a financial collapse. The firm appears to have missed the deadline for an interest payment of $83 million on Thursday, but has a 30-day grace period before the default can result in a missed payment. That prospect has rocked global financial markets and angered suppliers, home buyers and employees who have demanded their money. Markets are stable amid assurances from China that there could be a crisis. But it was still unclear whether China would bail out Evergrande directly or what Evergrande’s collapse would mean for China’s economy.
what else?
Facebook’s chief technology officer will step down next year. China banned cryptocurrency trading and issued a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining. Delta Air Lines wants airlines to create a national “no fly” list for unneeded customers. And the United States will lift travel restrictions on visitors starting in November, as long as they show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test.
