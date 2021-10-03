The Week in Business: Facebook Under Pressure and the OG Media Shutdown

What’s up? (September 26-Oct 2)

Instagram in the limelight

Facebook on Monday postponed the launch of its Instagram Kids product because of concerns about whether Instagram is healthy for young people. Critics have spoken out against the project after a report about it was first leaked in March, and those concerns gained momentum after internal research surfaced after a Wall Street Journal investigation showed Instagram had Was found that its app combats body issues in teenage girls. (Facebook disputed that characterization.) At a Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers took a scathing attack on the social network. Senator Edward J., a Democrat from Massachusetts. Markey compared the company to Big Tobacco, “pushing a product they know is harmful to young people’s health, quickly pushing it.”

Ozzy Trouble Week

Digital media company OG said on Friday it would be shutting down. It announced days after The New York Times reported that someone had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call with Goldman Sachs, raising questions about Ozzy’s business practices. (Ozzie’s chief executive, Carlos Watson, told The Times that Samir Rao, the company’s chief operating officer, was the impersonator, adding that Mr. Rao was experiencing mental health issues.) Soon after, the company’s biggest stars were among the One, former BBC anchor and correspondent Katy Kay, announced on Twitter that she had quit; SV Angel, a major investor, dropped its shares; And the president of OG resigned. The board of directors said it has suspended Mr. Rao and hired a law firm to investigate the company’s business activities.

It looks like the vaccine mandate is working. United Airlines, one of the first large companies to require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, said 99 percent of its 67,000 workforce had complied (and it would lay off several hundred employees who refused Was). Tyson Foods said it has reached a 91 percent vaccination rate for its 120,000 US employees after announcing a vaccine mandate in August. And major health systems in California reported they had raised their vaccination rate to 90 percent or more after California required that all health workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Last month, President Biden asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to order employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing.

What will happen next? (October 3-9)

Jobs Report

On Friday, the US government releases its report on how many people were hired in September. The numbers for August were disappointing, as employers grapple with uncertainty caused by the delta version of the coronavirus. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect recruitment to improve over the past month. If that were the case, it could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. At its last meeting, the central bank indicated it could soon – in early November – ease some measures to support the economy since the depth of the pandemic, but with the condition that September’s jobs The report is “reasonably good.”