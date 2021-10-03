The Week in Business: Facebook Under Pressure and the OG Media Shutdown
What’s up? (September 26-Oct 2)
Instagram in the limelight
Facebook on Monday postponed the launch of its Instagram Kids product because of concerns about whether Instagram is healthy for young people. Critics have spoken out against the project after a report about it was first leaked in March, and those concerns gained momentum after internal research surfaced after a Wall Street Journal investigation showed Instagram had Was found that its app combats body issues in teenage girls. (Facebook disputed that characterization.) At a Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers took a scathing attack on the social network. Senator Edward J., a Democrat from Massachusetts. Markey compared the company to Big Tobacco, “pushing a product they know is harmful to young people’s health, quickly pushing it.”
Ozzy Trouble Week
Digital media company OG said on Friday it would be shutting down. It announced days after The New York Times reported that someone had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call with Goldman Sachs, raising questions about Ozzy’s business practices. (Ozzie’s chief executive, Carlos Watson, told The Times that Samir Rao, the company’s chief operating officer, was the impersonator, adding that Mr. Rao was experiencing mental health issues.) Soon after, the company’s biggest stars were among the One, former BBC anchor and correspondent Katy Kay, announced on Twitter that she had quit; SV Angel, a major investor, dropped its shares; And the president of OG resigned. The board of directors said it has suspended Mr. Rao and hired a law firm to investigate the company’s business activities.
mandate matters
It looks like the vaccine mandate is working. United Airlines, one of the first large companies to require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, said 99 percent of its 67,000 workforce had complied (and it would lay off several hundred employees who refused Was). Tyson Foods said it has reached a 91 percent vaccination rate for its 120,000 US employees after announcing a vaccine mandate in August. And major health systems in California reported they had raised their vaccination rate to 90 percent or more after California required that all health workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Last month, President Biden asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to order employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing.
What will happen next? (October 3-9)
Jobs Report
On Friday, the US government releases its report on how many people were hired in September. The numbers for August were disappointing, as employers grapple with uncertainty caused by the delta version of the coronavirus. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect recruitment to improve over the past month. If that were the case, it could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. At its last meeting, the central bank indicated it could soon – in early November – ease some measures to support the economy since the depth of the pandemic, but with the condition that September’s jobs The report is “reasonably good.”
Unknown fate of infrastructure bill
House Democrats are struggling to pass President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will fund some of the most ambitious road, bridge, transportation and other projects in decades. Progressives in the party said they would oppose passage of the bill until the Senate passed a separate law that would dedicate $3.5 trillion to strengthen the social safety net and combat climate change. After Mr Biden met with House Democrats on Friday, he said a vote on the infrastructure bill would wait until Democrats passed the safety net legislation. And that, he acknowledged, could take weeks.
electric push
Ford Motor is building three battery factories and a truck plant as part of its push into electric vehicles. Automakers and suppliers will spend $11.4 billion on factories, which are expected to create 11,000 jobs over the next four years. Established automakers like Ford are racing to catch up to Tesla on electric cars as President Biden pressures Congress to enact policies that turn Americans away from gasoline-powered vehicles.
what else?
YouTube banned all vaccine misinformation. John McKay will step down as chief executive of Whole Foods. Wall Street’s toughest test looks to be getting tougher. And the announcement of the Nobel Prize begins on Monday.
#Week #Business #Facebook #Pressure #Media #Shutdown
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.