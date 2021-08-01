The Week in Business: Robinhood Fizzled as Silicon Valley Sizzled

What’s up? (July 25-31)

Robinhood goes public without a crash

Robinhood’s highly anticipated public offering fizzled out on Thursday. The stock market startup’s shares opened at $ 38, but ended the day down 8.4%. The drop reflected investor skepticism about Robinhood’s grand mission to upset Wall Street. As part of this mission to democratize investment, Robinhood has offered up to a third of its initial shares to its clients through its app. This could have reduced a trading “pop” on day one, which is typically generated by retail investors who were excluded from an initial public offering. Robinhood ended Thursday with a value of around $ 29 billion, which still isn’t bad for an eight-year-old company.

Silicon Valley surges

The pandemic has been terrible for the world, but it has been great for businesses in Silicon Valley. Alphabet and Microsoft both announced record profits last week. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported last quarter profit of $ 18.5 billion, which is higher than it earned in 2015 as a whole. Its chief executive, Sundar Pichai, attributed a “rising tide of online activity.” Microsoft made $ 16.5 billion and its top executive, Satya Nadella, said usage of its collaboration products “has never been higher.” Apple, Facebook and Amazon have also reported significant increases in their profits. Tesla said it sold more than twice as many cars in the three months ended in June than in the same period last year.

The economy is recovering, with an asterisk

The US economy revived in the second quarter, reaching its pre-pandemic, inflation-adjusted level. Exactly a year earlier, it had experienced its worst quarterly contraction on record. The good news from the latest report is that the economy appears to be recovering faster than it did after the financial crisis. The bad news is that US production remains below its prepandemic growth path and is still hampered by supply constraints and a shift in spending from services to goods, among other factors. The trajectory of the economy is also uncertain, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could threaten earnings.

And after? (August 1-7)

Global crisps shortage affects profits

General Motors will release its results on Wednesday, and analysts will be watching the impact of the global chip shortage on its business. Like other automakers, the company has been forced to stop or slow production of some of its vehicles, hampering its ability to take advantage of strong demand for cars and trucks. Ford announced last week that its profits had fallen by 50% in large part due to the chip shortage. And automakers aren’t the only companies having problems: Apple said on Tuesday that the shortage will affect its smartphone business in the three-month period ending in September.