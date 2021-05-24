The Weeknd Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards
Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards simply occurred with its 2021 version amid the coronavirus pandemic and also you gained't consider American singer Nick Jonas hosted the present with such a grace. Billboard Music Awards 2021 happened at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, US. Music Bands and musicians who gained massive this 12 months have been The Weeknd, BTS, Gabby Barret, Pink, Drake, amongst others. Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is named The Weeknd, gained massive on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He took dwelling 10 awards together with the most important win of the night time, for High Artist. He additionally picked High 100 Artist and for High Scorching 100 Music, for his inescapable smash Blinding Lights.
The Weeknd’s successful speech:
Ok-pop BTS additionally gained massive for his or her track Dynamite. They picked High Duo/Group, High Music Gross sales Artist, High Social Artist, and High Promoting Music. The well-known group carried out on their newest launch Butter on the award ceremony.
Take a look at the entire winners’ listing from Billboard Music Awards 2021 beneath:
High Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
WINNER: The Weeknd
High New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
High Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
High Feminine Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Taylor Swift
High Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
High Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Put up Malone
WINNER: Taylor Swift
High Scorching 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
High Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
WINNER: Drake
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
High Music Gross sales Artist
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
High Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Kinds
WINNER: The Weeknd
High Social Artist (Fan Voted)
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen
High R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
WINNER: The Weeknd
High R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
WINNER: The Weeknd
High R&B Feminine Artist
Jhené Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
SZA
High Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
WINNER: Pop Smoke
High Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
WINNER: Pop Smoke
High Rap Feminine Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
High Nation Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
High Nation Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
High Nation Feminine Artist
WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
High Nation Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
High Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
5 Finger Demise Punch
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
High Latin Artist
Anuel AA
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
High Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
High Latin Feminine Artist
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Rosalía
High Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
High Dance/Digital Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
WINNER: Girl Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
High Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
WINNER: Elevation Worship
For King & Nation
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
High Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick Metropolis Music
WINNER: Kanye West
High Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
High R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Scorching Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours
High Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It on Child
Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
Lil Uzi Vert, Everlasting Atake
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon
High Nation Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Beginning Over
Carrie Underwood, My Present
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Harmful: The Double Album
High Rock Album
AC/DC, Energy Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
High Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Dangerous Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Dangerous Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
High Dance/Digital Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
WINNER: Girl Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
High Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Present
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
High Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Stay on the Ryman
WINNER: Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1
Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
High Scorching 100 Music
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
High Streaming Music
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
High Promoting Music
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
High Radio Music
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”
Harry Kinds, “Adore You”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
High Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
High R&B Music
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
High Rap Music
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
High Nation Music
Jason Aldean, “Received What I Received”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One among Them Women”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “Extra Than My Hometown”
High Rock Music
WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Warmth Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Greatest Pal”
Twenty One Pilots, “Degree of Concern”
High Latin Music
Dangerous Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Dangerous Boys for Life)”
Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
High Dance/Digital Music
Girl Gaga, “Silly Love”
Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
WINNER: Saint Jhn, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ILY (I Love You Child)”
Subject & A7S, “Breaking Me”
High Christian Music
WINNER: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Collectively”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Stay)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Well-known For (I Imagine)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
High Gospel Music
Koryn Hawthorne, “Communicate To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
WINNER: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us Within the Blood”