The Weeknd Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards



Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards simply occurred with its 2021 version amid the coronavirus pandemic and also you gained’t consider American singer Nick Jonas hosted the present with such a grace. Billboard Music Awards 2021 happened at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, US. Music Bands and musicians who gained massive this 12 months have been The Weeknd, BTS, Gabby Barret, Pink, Drake, amongst others. Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is named The Weeknd, gained massive on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He took dwelling 10 awards together with the most important win of the night time, for High Artist. He additionally picked High 100 Artist and for High Scorching 100 Music, for his inescapable smash Blinding Lights. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Husband Appreciation Put up’ As She Reunites With Nick Jonas: You Encourage Me On a regular basis!

The Weeknd’s successful speech:

successful the ultimate award of the night time… it's #BBMAs High Artist, @theweeknd!!

Ok-pop BTS additionally gained massive for his or her track Dynamite. They picked High Duo/Group, High Music Gross sales Artist, High Social Artist, and High Promoting Music. The well-known group carried out on their newest launch Butter on the award ceremony.

Take a look at the entire winners’ listing from Billboard Music Awards 2021 beneath:

High Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

WINNER: The Weeknd

High New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

High Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

High Feminine Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Taylor Swift

High Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

High Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Put up Malone

WINNER: Taylor Swift

High Scorching 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

High Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

WINNER: Drake

Lil Child

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

High Music Gross sales Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

High Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Kinds

WINNER: The Weeknd

High Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

SB1

Seventeen

High R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd

High R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

WINNER: The Weeknd

High R&B Feminine Artist

Jhené Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

SZA

High Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

WINNER: Pop Smoke

High Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

WINNER: Pop Smoke

High Rap Feminine Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

High Nation Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

High Nation Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

High Nation Feminine Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

High Nation Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

High Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

5 Finger Demise Punch

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

High Latin Artist

Anuel AA

WINNER: Dangerous Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

High Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Dangerous Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

High Latin Feminine Artist

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Rosalía

High Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

WINNER: Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

High Dance/Digital Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

WINNER: Girl Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

High Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

WINNER: Elevation Worship

For King & Nation

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

High Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick Metropolis Music

WINNER: Kanye West

High Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die

Lil Child, My Flip

WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

High R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Scorching Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t

WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

High Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It on Child

Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die

Lil Child, My Flip

Lil Uzi Vert, Everlasting Atake

WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon

High Nation Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Beginning Over

Carrie Underwood, My Present

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Harmful: The Double Album

High Rock Album

AC/DC, Energy Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

High Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Dangerous Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Dangerous Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

WINNER: Dangerous Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

High Dance/Digital Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

WINNER: Girl Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

High Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Present

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

High Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Stay on the Ryman

WINNER: Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1

Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

High Scorching 100 Music

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Streaming Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Promoting Music

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Radio Music

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”

Harry Kinds, “Adore You”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

High R&B Music

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Rap Music

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

High Nation Music

Jason Aldean, “Received What I Received”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One among Them Women”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “Extra Than My Hometown”

High Rock Music

WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Warmth Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Greatest Pal”

Twenty One Pilots, “Degree of Concern”

High Latin Music

Dangerous Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

WINNER: Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Dangerous Boys for Life)”

Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

High Dance/Digital Music

Girl Gaga, “Silly Love”

Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

WINNER: Saint Jhn, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ILY (I Love You Child)”

Subject & A7S, “Breaking Me”

High Christian Music

WINNER: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Collectively”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Stay)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Well-known For (I Imagine)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

High Gospel Music

Koryn Hawthorne, “Communicate To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

WINNER: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us Within the Blood”