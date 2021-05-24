The Weeknd Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

By | May 24, 2021
The Weeknd Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

The Weeknd Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards simply occurred with its 2021 version amid the coronavirus pandemic and also you gained’t consider American singer Nick Jonas hosted the present with such a grace. Billboard Music Awards 2021 happened at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, US. Music Bands and musicians who gained massive this 12 months have been The Weeknd, BTS, Gabby Barret, Pink, Drake, amongst others. Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is named The Weeknd, gained massive on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He took dwelling 10 awards together with the most important win of the night time, for High Artist. He additionally picked High 100 Artist and for High Scorching 100 Music, for his inescapable smash Blinding Lights. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Husband Appreciation Put up’ As She Reunites With Nick Jonas: You Encourage Me On a regular basis!

The Weeknd’s successful speech:

Ok-pop BTS additionally gained massive for his or her track Dynamite. They picked High Duo/Group, High Music Gross sales Artist, High Social Artist, and High Promoting Music. The well-known group carried out on their newest launch Butter on the award ceremony.

Take a look at the entire winners’ listing from Billboard Music Awards 2021 beneath:

High Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
WINNER: The Weeknd

High New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

High Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd

High Feminine Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Taylor Swift

High Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

High Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Put up Malone
WINNER: Taylor Swift

High Scorching 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd

High Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
WINNER: Drake
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

High Music Gross sales Artist

Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

High Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Kinds
WINNER: The Weeknd

High Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen

High R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd

High R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
WINNER: The Weeknd

High R&B Feminine Artist

Jhené Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
SZA

High Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
WINNER: Pop Smoke

High Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Child
WINNER: Pop Smoke

High Rap Feminine Artist

Cardi B
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

High Nation Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen

High Nation Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen

High Nation Feminine Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

High Nation Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

High Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
5 Finger Demise Punch
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots

High Latin Artist

Anuel AA
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

High Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

High Latin Feminine Artist

Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Rosalía

High Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

High Dance/Digital Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
WINNER: Girl Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

High Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
WINNER: Elevation Worship
For King & Nation
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

High Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick Metropolis Music
WINNER: Kanye West

High Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

High R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Scorching Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

High Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It on Child
Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
Lil Uzi Vert, Everlasting Atake
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon

High Nation Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Beginning Over
Carrie Underwood, My Present
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Harmful: The Double Album

High Rock Album

AC/DC, Energy Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

High Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Dangerous Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Dangerous Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

High Dance/Digital Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
WINNER: Girl Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

High Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Present
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

High Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Stay on the Ryman
WINNER: Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1
Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

High Scorching 100 Music

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Streaming Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Promoting Music

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Radio Music

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”
Harry Kinds, “Adore You”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

High R&B Music

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

High Rap Music

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Temper”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

High Nation Music

Jason Aldean, “Received What I Received”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One among Them Women”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “Extra Than My Hometown”

High Rock Music

WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Warmth Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Greatest Pal”
Twenty One Pilots, “Degree of Concern”

High Latin Music

Dangerous Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
WINNER: Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Dangerous Boys for Life)”
Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

High Dance/Digital Music

Girl Gaga, “Silly Love”
Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
WINNER: Saint Jhn, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ILY (I Love You Child)”
Subject & A7S, “Breaking Me”

High Christian Music

WINNER: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Collectively”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Stay)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Well-known For (I Imagine)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

High Gospel Music

Koryn Hawthorne, “Communicate To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
WINNER: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us Within the Blood”

