The Weeknd’s Disco Fever, and 9 More New Songs

In the American musical register, the composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Brian Jackson has been too easily forgotten. As the other half of Gil Scott-Heron’s musical brain throughout the 1970s, Jackson helped create some of the most enduring (and relevant) music of the era. But since he and Scott-Heron split in the early 1980s, Jackson has rarely released his own recordings. When Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge launched their Jazz Is Dead project, a series of collaborations with older musicians, they first looked for Jackson. The fruits of this 2019 session have now been released under the name “JID008”, a short album of instrumental pieces, all composed collectively, containing allusions to the “Bitches Brew” and “Get Up With It” sessions by Miles Davis, and to more recent work by Miles Davis. guitarist Jeff Parker. On the floating “Baba Ibeji”, whose name refers to a pair of sacred twins in the Yoruba religion, Jackson’s Rhodes shines with the same silent magnetism that defined it half a century ago. Nothing is overdone; attentive listening is rewarded. GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO

Aimee Mann, “Suicide is murder”