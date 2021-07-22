The West Is Burning. Covid Is Surging. U.S. Politics Are Stagnant.

Mermaids have become quite difficult to ignore.

Forest fires rage through the western United States and Canada, spreading the smoke so widely that the sun has turned red and people’s eyes and throats have stung as far as New York City. One of the fires is so large that it generates its own climate. The West is experiencing its fourth heat wave in less than two months. The number of coronavirus cases is rising nationwide again, mostly among unvaccinated people, and states like Florida and Missouri are experiencing devastating and deadly outbreaks.

But, despite the raging crises, the cogs of the U.S. government seem more stuck than ever – partly because of the intensity of American polarization, and partly because Republican members of Congress have remained opposed even to some measures that polls show bipartisan majorities of voters support, such as tighter limits on emissions from power plants and vehicles.

Meaningful action on climate change is only imaginable through President Biden’s executive action and a party-line budget reconciliation bill, as Coral Davenport, climate reporter for The Times, told me this month. here, and even such measures may not be ambitious enough to meet the nation’s climate goals.

Several million Republicans still refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and condemn the Biden administration’s vaccination campaign. They did so even as startling accounts from medical workers in the hardest-hit states make it clear how the Delta variant is wreaking havoc on unvaccinated people.