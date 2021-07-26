The White House Will Not Lift Travel Restrictions

The Biden administration will continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and others into the United States, citing concerns that infected travelers could contribute to further spread of the contagious Delta variant across the country, Jen said Monday afternoon. Psaki, the White House press secretary.

Concerns over the variant convinced authorities not to lift current travel restrictions on foreigners, said Ms Psaki, some of which had been in place since the start of the pandemic. The vaccines remain effective against the worst consequences of Covid-19, including against the Delta variant.

“The most transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” she told reporters, adding that cases were increasing in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.

The move is a blow to the travel industry, which hoped that a lifting of travel bans could increase tourism for the remaining summer months, helping struggling hotels, airlines and other businesses.