The White House Will Not Lift Travel Restrictions
The Biden administration will continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and others into the United States, citing concerns that infected travelers could contribute to further spread of the contagious Delta variant across the country, Jen said Monday afternoon. Psaki, the White House press secretary.
Concerns over the variant convinced authorities not to lift current travel restrictions on foreigners, said Ms Psaki, some of which had been in place since the start of the pandemic. The vaccines remain effective against the worst consequences of Covid-19, including against the Delta variant.
“The most transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” she told reporters, adding that cases were increasing in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.
The move is a blow to the travel industry, which hoped that a lifting of travel bans could increase tourism for the remaining summer months, helping struggling hotels, airlines and other businesses.
But Ms Psaki said it was not clear when the United States would remove the bans completely.
“I don’t have a timetable for you to predict because it all depends on our success in getting more people vaccinated, distributing more vaccines around the world and fighting the virus,” she said.
The United States began restricting foreign travel in January 2020, when former President Donald J. Trump restricted some travel from China in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus. This effort has largely failed.
But health officials urged the Trump administration to extend travel bans to much of Europe during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, and more countries have been added to the ban because the original virus and several variants spread rapidly from country to country. the country.
The Trump administration has also used a public health authority known as Title 42 to effectively close the southern border at entry, citing concerns that immigrants crossing on foot could bring the virus into the country. The Biden administration has stopped applying the rule for unaccompanied children crossing the border alone and for some families.
But Ms Psaki said the Title 42 restrictions, like other travel bans, would remain for the time being.
“We have never communicated or announced a schedule for Title 42,” she said. “So nothing has changed in that regard, it remains in place, and will remain so as long as this is the advice of our medical and health experts.”
