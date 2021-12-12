The White Lotus: TV Series 2021, Review, Release, Trailer
The White Lotus (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
TV Series Info:
Full Name: The White Lotus
Released Year : 2021
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Ben Collins
Luke Piotrowski
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
The White Lotus (2021) TV Series Dual Audio (Hindi-English)
The White Lotus TV Series Information
- Original release: July 11, 2021 –; present No. of seasons: 1
- Creator-Mike White
- Series Writing Credits-Mike White, Mike White
- Series Produced by-David Bernad, Nick Hall, Mark Kamine, Timothy Stormer, Mike White
- Series Music by- Cristobal Tapia de Veer
- Series Cinematography by-Ben Kutchins
- Series Film Editing by-Heather Persons, John M. Valerio
- Series Casting By- Katie Doyle, Meredith Tucker
- Series Production Design by-Laura Fox
- Series Art Direction by-Charles Varga
- Series Set Decoration by-Jennifer Lukehart
- Series Costume Design by-Alex Bovaird
- Series Makeup Department-Leo Corey Castellano,Rebecca Hickey, Miia Kovero, Mark Nieman
- Series Production Management-Renee Confair, Christopher T. Sadler
- Series Stunts-Jock Armour
- Series Script and Continuity Department-Charlie Hornsby, Liz Golko
- Series Music Department -Janet Lopez, Mikael Sandgren, Alex Stacey
- Series Visual Effects by-Jamie Hallett, Lindsay Hallett, Jackie K. Murphy, Takashi Takeoka
Storyline
Set in a tropical resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.
Cast Of The White Lotus
|Murray Bartlett
|as Armond, 6 episodes • 2021
|Connie Britton
|as Nicole Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
|Jennifer Coolidge
|as Tanya McQuoid, 6 episodes • 2021
|Alexandra Daddario
|as Rachel Patton, 6 episodes • 2021
|Fred Hechinger
|as Quinn Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
|Jake Lacy
|as Shane Patton, 6 episodes • 2021
|Brittany O’Grady
|as Paula, 6 episodes • 2021
|Natasha Rothwell
|as Belinda Lindsey, 6 episodes • 2021
|Sydney Sweeney
|as Olivia Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
|Steve Zahn
|as Mark Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
|Angel Uherek
|as Hotel Guest, 6 episodes • 2021
|Kekoa Kekumano
|as Kai, 5 episodes • 2021
|Lukas Gage
|as Dillon, 5 episodes • 2021
|Alec Merlino
|as Hutch, 5 episodes • 2021
|Christie Volkmer
|as Christie, 4 episodes • 2021
|Michael Trisler
|as Scuba Instructor, 4 episodes • 2021
|Jon Gries
|as Greg, 3 episodes • 2021
|Brad Kalilimoku
|as Canoeist, 3 episodes • 2021
The White Lotus (2021) English Dubbed Official TV Series Trailer 720p HDRip
TV Series Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season Information
Name: The White Lotus
Year: 2021
Country- China
Language: Chinese
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
The White Lotus Story reviews
Screenshots: The White Lotus TV Series
