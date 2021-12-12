Entertainment News

The White Lotus: TV Series 2021, Review, Release, Trailer

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
The White Lotus: TV Series 2021, Review, Release, Trailer
Written by admin
The White Lotus: TV Series 2021, Review, Release, Trailer

The White Lotus: TV Series 2021, Review, Release, Trailer

The White Lotus

The White Lotus (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Contents hide
1 The White Lotus (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
1.1 TV Series Info:
1.2 The White Lotus TV Series Information
1.3 Storyline
1.4 Cast Of The White Lotus
1.5 TV Series Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season Information
1.6 Screenshots: The White Lotus TV Series

In this post I am going to tell you about the TV Series  Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season The White Lotus . You will also get information about the characters participating in the TV Series  Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season The White Lotus through this post. In this post you will be well aware about the TV Series   Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season  The White Lotus.

You will be familiar with the TV Series  Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season The White Lotus, I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with GadgetClock.com so that you people can know about the upcoming Hollywood movie. information can be found.

If you people are more interested in watching movies and TV Series , then stay with GadgetClock.com to watch Hollywood and other types of movies and TV Series  so that people can enjoy the upcoming new movies and TV Series . We will inform about the new movie and TV Series as soon as possible.

TV Series Info:

Full Name: The White Lotus

Released Year : 2021 

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GBWriting Credits (in alphabetical order)  

Ben Collins

Luke Piotrowski

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p 

Format: Mkv

The White Lotus (2021) TV Series Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi TV Series and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

The White Lotus TV Series Information

  • Original release: July 11, 2021 –; present No. of seasons: 1
  • Creator-Mike White
  • Series Writing Credits-Mike White, Mike White
  • Series Produced by-David Bernad, Nick Hall, Mark Kamine, Timothy Stormer, Mike White
  • Series Music by- Cristobal Tapia de Veer
  • Series Cinematography by-Ben Kutchins
  • Series Film Editing by-Heather Persons, John M. Valerio
  • Series Casting By- Katie Doyle, Meredith Tucker
  • Series Production Design by-Laura Fox
  • Series Art Direction by-Charles Varga
  • Series Set Decoration by-Jennifer Lukehart
  • Series Costume Design by-Alex Bovaird
  • Series Makeup Department-Leo Corey Castellano,Rebecca Hickey, Miia Kovero, Mark Nieman
  • Series Production Management-Renee Confair, Christopher T. Sadler
  • Series Stunts-Jock Armour
  • Series Script and Continuity Department-Charlie Hornsby, Liz Golko
  • Series Music Department -Janet Lopez, Mikael Sandgren, Alex Stacey
  • Series Visual Effects by-Jamie Hallett, Lindsay Hallett, Jackie K. Murphy, Takashi Takeoka

Storyline

Set in a tropical resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. I will try to inform you about the upcoming new TV Series as soon as possible, so stay tuned to GadgetClock.com. You will be notified immediately when this TV Series is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about the TV Series The White Lotus. You will also get information about the characters participating in the TV Series The White Lotus through this post. In this post you will be well versed about the TV Series The White Lotus.

You will be familiar with the TV Series The White Lotus, I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with GadgetClock.com so that you people can get to know about the upcoming Hollywood TV Series. information can be found. The audience is eagerly waiting for this film. And people want to know what is the secret of the whole story.

Cast Of The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett as Armond, 6 episodes • 2021
Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, 6 episodes • 2021
Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton, 6 episodes • 2021
Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
Jake Lacy as Shane Patton, 6 episodes • 2021
Brittany O’Grady as Paula, 6 episodes • 2021
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey, 6 episodes • 2021
Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher, 6 episodes • 2021
Angel Uherek as Hotel Guest, 6 episodes • 2021
Kekoa Kekumano as Kai, 5 episodes • 2021
Lukas Gage as Dillon, 5 episodes • 2021
Alec Merlino as Hutch, 5 episodes • 2021
Christie Volkmer as Christie, 4 episodes • 2021
Michael Trisler as Scuba Instructor, 4 episodes • 2021
Jon Gries as Greg, 3 episodes • 2021
Brad Kalilimoku as Canoeist, 3 episodes • 2021

 

READ Also  COD Warzone: Top 5 loadouts for Season 3

The White Lotus (2021) English Dubbed Official TV Series Trailer 720p HDRip

o Page

TV Series  Comedy-drama ‧ 1 season Information

Name: The White Lotus

Year: 2021

 Country- China 

Language: Chinese

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

The White Lotus Story reviews

                           Screenshots: The White Lotus TV Series 

 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 
 Screenshots The White Lotus TV Series 

Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this TV Series is being given through this post. You cannot download TV Series through this website. This is not aTV Series downloading website.

Disclaimer – GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.

Respect (2021) full movie Review

 

#White #LotusTV #Series #Review #Release #Trailer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment