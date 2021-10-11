The WHO recommends a third dose of corona vaccine for immunocompromised people and for fathers who have been vaccinated with SynoPharm Synovac: China’s vaccine has no potency! WHO said – take the third dose too

Can two doses of the vaccine protect you from the corona virus? The World Health Organization says that people over the age of 60 who have received both doses of the Chinese vaccine should also be given a third dose of the corona vaccine. The WHO’s vaccine advisor on Monday recommended an additional dose of the WHO official Covid-19 vaccine to people with immunocompromised immune systems.An advisory group of experts on WHO’s strategic vaccination has said that people with moderate and severely weakened immune systems should be given extra doses. These individuals are less likely to respond adequately to the vaccine and are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease.The Global Health Agency says more than 60 people who have been vaccinated with the Synovac and Synoform vaccines in China should be given a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “An additional (third) dose of the same vaccine as Synovac and Synoform Vaccine should be given to people over 60 years of age,” the group said.

Target the first two doses

Sage said that in implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim to give a maximum of two doses to as many people as possible. After that, start preparing for the third dose and give it to the elderly first. Experts emphasize that they do not recommend additional alleged booster doses for large populations.