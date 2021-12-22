The winter session of Parliament ended prematurely, said Jaya Bachchan – I will write in autobiography

SP MP Jaya Bachchan accused the central government of saying that 12 MPs have been out of the house for a month. The government passed all the bills without opposition.

The winter session of Parliament has ended earlier than scheduled. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha began on November 29 and were to continue till December 23, but ended on Wednesday. Since then the opposition has become an attacker on the government.

When the session ended prematurely, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan said that she would write about it in her autobiography. Talking to Aaj Tak, Jaya Bachchan said- If someday I write my biography, I will definitely write about the last four years of Parliament session in it… So many bad days, in so many years, it has been over 70 years… I don’t know what. What festival are you celebrating? But it has never happened like this in Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan said on the disturbances during the session in Parliament that you do not ask me, but also ask them the work they do here. He said that those who have been working here for years are also saying that we have not seen this. Alleging arbitrariness in running the House, he said that he is doing whatever comes to his mind. Suspending anyone. The SP MP accused the central government and said that 12 MPs have been out of the house for a month. The government passed all the bills without opposition.

Let us tell you that two days ago, Jaya Bachchan had also made strong remarks against the government in the House. It happened that Jaya Bachchan stood up to speak on the issue of suspension of 12 MPs in the House, in the meantime some MP made a personal remark against her. Due to which she got very angry and made a strong comment.

Jaya Bachchan said angrily that your bad days are going to come very soon. I was personally attacked in the House, I curse you that you guys will have bad days.