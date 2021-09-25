The Witcher season 2 gets some new trailers

there was a lot of Geralt of Rivia at Netflix’s TODAY event. . upcoming second season of witcher The streamer had a major presence at the big showcase; Fans were able to watch a pair of very short teasers, which gave a good look at what life is like on the continent, and specifically what we can expect from Ciri.

Additionally, we got a first glimpse into the prequel series blood genesis Along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, and a trailer for fans to catch up on Season 1 — which also features some new footage from the upcoming season.

The first season of the show debuted in 2019 and became a huge hit for Netflix, with the company claiming it was the most-watched first season on television. A second season was inevitable — we got the first proper trailer for it in July — but Netflix is ​​also turning Geralt’s world into a bigger franchise. It consists of two prequels: an anime movie and a live-action series starring Michelle Yeoh.

season 2 witcher It’s slated to hit Netflix on December 17th — and the streamer has confirmed it will be back for a third season as well.