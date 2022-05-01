The Witcher season 3 plot details revealed as filming begins



Production on The Witcher’s third season is now officially underway,

The hit fantasy drama, which debuted its second season in December, is now back in production, as officially confirmed by Netflix with an on-set photo showing stars Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) enjoying a well-earned break between takes in a very snowy location.

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1April 4, 2022 See more

As well as the announcement that the show is back in business, Netflix has also revealed the plot synopsis for The Witcher season 3. You can read it in full below:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever. The Witcher Season 3 Synopsis

It’s no surprise to see the show back in production just four months after the debut of season two.

When TechRadar spoke to The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as season two was about to premiere on Netflix, she revealed that the show’s third run was very nearly written and about to be refined.

Pressed for details on what we could expect from season three, Hissrich revealed that creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s second main novel in The Witcher saga, The Time of Contempt, would provide the bulk of the material for the new run.

She said: “I’m really thrilled with how season 3 is shaping up. Because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt [and] I feel like seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that’s about to happen.”

As well as that, Hissrich also revealed to Collider that a “big story from Blood of Elves”, the first novel in The Witcher saga, would form part of the third season’s story.

Will The Witcher’s third season be its last?

Good god, no. Netflix has big plans for The Witcher, with a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin due out in 2022. Set 1200 years before Netflix’s mainline Witcher series, Blood Origin will cover the creation of the first Witcher. The show will also follow events leading up to and during the Conjunction of the Spheres, the cataclysm that results in the collision of multiple universes and their human, elven and monstrous races.

As well as that, a family-friendly animated series and a second anime movie to follow 2021’s The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, were both announced in September 2021.

Netflix hasn’t renewed The Witcher for a fourth season yet, but Hissrich is planning seven seasons and stars Henry Cavill and Freya Allen have made firm commitments to staying the course.

You can expect to see a lot more of The Witcher in the next few years and we’ll keep you updated on the third season’s progress here with our comprehensive guide.