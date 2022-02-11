The woman reached to meet Rakhi Sawant, insisted to introduce him to Salman while listening to the dialogue; View VIDEO

Asked Rakhi about her Valentine’s Day plan. To which Rakhi said, “I am not lucky enough to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for a long time for her marriage. She has introduced the world to her relationship by entering the Big Boss house with her husband Ritesh. However, there was a lot of discussion outside the house regarding Ritesh’s first marriage. Now that Bigg Boss is over, Rakhi is seen spending time with her husband. Rakhi’s fan following is so much that the media does not leave her behind even outside the gym.

Recently, paparazzi spotted Rakhi Sawant outside her gym. Where she looked very sad. At first she scolded her driver and did not look as happy as ever in front of the media. When reporters asked him where Ritesh sir was, on which Rakhi’s expression was different.

After this a reporter asked Rakhi about the plans for Valentine’s Day. To which Rakhi said, “I am not so lucky to celebrate Valentine’s Day.” When asked why are you looking sad today, Rakhi said, “Kya karan ka, ghar-ghar ki kahani hai. Mood off today.”

Apart from this, Rakhi has also given hints about her and Ritesh’s relationship in an interview given to E-Times. Nothing is going right between the two. When Rakhi was asked how is their relationship going? So she said that she cannot say anything about it right now, she and Ritesh are only friends.

Let us tell you that Rakhi married Ritesh in the year 2019. Rakhi’s husband Ritesh refused to appear in front of the world for three years. Due to which people had termed Rakhi’s marriage as false. Rakhi closed people’s mouths by entering Big Boss with her husband. But he also made many revelations about his marriage. Rakhi says that she is not legally Ritesh’s wife. There are many legal tasks that they have to deal with.