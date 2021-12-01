The woman was worried about the ration card for a year, now it is made in five minutes; Jharkhand: Woman worried for a year now Ration Card made within five minutes; Know where you can complaint if there is no hearing Know where you can complain if there is no hearing

Giving this information in a release, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that under the program ‘Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar’, the government is providing quick solutions to the problems of a large number of general public in all the districts.

In Jharkhand, under the program ‘Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar’, the pension application of Godda’s Divyang Vipul Kumar was approved in just 15 minutes. At the same time, action was taken on the pending application of Sunanda’s ration card of Simdega in five minutes.

Giving this information in a release, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that under the program ‘Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar’, the government is providing quick solutions to the problems of a large number of general public in all the districts and there is great enthusiasm among the people. . He said that under this program, today the pension application of Godda’s Divyang Vipul Kumar was approved in 15 minutes.

According to him, his family members were trying for Vipul’s pension for the last four years, but after coming to the camp, immediately after settling the matter, Vipul was handed over a certificate of acceptance of pension. He further told that similarly Sunanda, a woman from the urban area of ​​Simdega, was worried about getting a ration card for a year. Sunanda reached the camp, where her ration card was made within five minutes. He thanked the government for this initiative.

Similarly, today the pension application of 71 year old Jamtara got approval in 30 minutes. He said that 6,50,000 applications had been received till 3 pm on 30 November 2021. Of these, 3,15,000 applications were executed.

Where to complain about ration card?: An online complaint can be made on the National Food Security Portal (nfsa.gov.in). On going to the home page of the website, you will have to select the second option ‘Online Grievance’ in the ‘Online Complaint’ section at the bottom. Apart from this, you can also check the status of your complaint on this site.

Not only this, every state / UT has different toll free numbers, landline numbers and e-mail IDs for complaints or help related to ration cards, which are are as follows: