The Woman Who Captured ‘Jaws,’ Then Worked to Undo the Damage

Steven Spielberg needed a real shark. Before the young director started filming “Jaws” with his famous dysfunctional animatronic beast in Martha’s Vineyard, he hired two underwater filmmakers to film great white sharks off the coast of South Australia.

Skilled divers and well-known in their home countries, Australian couple Ron and Valerie Taylor set out to capture the footage that would be used in the climactic 1975 scene in which Richard Dreyfuss’s Hooper, apparently safe in a shark cage, face off against the monster terrorizing beach goers.

But, as Valerie Taylor, the subject of a new documentary, said in a recent video interview from her home in Sydney: “You might be able to lead a dog, or a human or a horse, but you can’t. lead a shark. “

It quickly became apparent that the Taylors were battling two reluctant parties: the shark and professional stuntman, Carl Rizzo, who couldn’t dive and panicked to be lowered into the cage. As it waded on the deck of the boat, the shark approached, tangled in the cables supporting the cage, and eventually tore the empty container from the winch, sending it collapsing into the depths.