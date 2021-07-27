The Woman Who Captured ‘Jaws,’ Then Worked to Undo the Damage
Steven Spielberg needed a real shark. Before the young director started filming “Jaws” with his famous dysfunctional animatronic beast in Martha’s Vineyard, he hired two underwater filmmakers to film great white sharks off the coast of South Australia.
Skilled divers and well-known in their home countries, Australian couple Ron and Valerie Taylor set out to capture the footage that would be used in the climactic 1975 scene in which Richard Dreyfuss’s Hooper, apparently safe in a shark cage, face off against the monster terrorizing beach goers.
But, as Valerie Taylor, the subject of a new documentary, said in a recent video interview from her home in Sydney: “You might be able to lead a dog, or a human or a horse, but you can’t. lead a shark. “
It quickly became apparent that the Taylors were battling two reluctant parties: the shark and professional stuntman, Carl Rizzo, who couldn’t dive and panicked to be lowered into the cage. As it waded on the deck of the boat, the shark approached, tangled in the cables supporting the cage, and eventually tore the empty container from the winch, sending it collapsing into the depths.
Ron filmed it all underwater, while Valerie grabbed a camera from the ship and circled overhead. Spielberg was so in love with the footage of the unexpected turn of events that he had the script rewritten to adapt it, changing Hooper’s fate from shark bait to survivor as the animal struggled overhead. .
Valerie’s work on “Jaws” is just one chapter in her incredible life, which has seen her grow from deadly underwater hunter to filmmaker and environmental pioneer. “She was like a Marvel superhero to me,” Australian producer Bettina Dalton said. “She has influenced everything in my career and my passion for the natural world.”
This reverence led Dalton to team up with director Sally Aitken for the National Geographic documentary “Playing With Sharks,” which follows Taylor’s career and is now available on Disney +.
Born in Australia and raised primarily in New Zealand, Valerie, now 85, grew up in poverty. She was hospitalized with polio at the age of 12 and forced to drop out of school as she relearned to walk. She started working as a comic artist, then tried her hand at the theater, but hated being tied to the same place every day.
“I had a good mother. She said, do whatever you want. Try what you like. It can’t hurt you and you will learn, ”Valerie told me emphatically, her trendy earrings swaying under her silver hair. However, when she started diving and spearfishing professionally, her mother was “horrified”. Valérie added: “I was Assumed get married and have children.
She eventually married Ron, another spearfishing champion who was also good with an underwater camera, and they began making films together documenting marine life. Valerie, with her glamorous “Bond girl” look, became the focal point as they could bring in more money if she appeared on screen. They were together until Ron died of leukemia in 2012.
“Here is this amazing character from the front of the house, and here is an amazing technical assistant,” said Aitken. “Together they realized it was a winning combination.”
Not only did Valerie have a magnetic presence in front of the camera, but she had a rare ability to connect with animals, including threatening sharks, which were then little understood.
“They all have different personalities. Some are shy, some are bullies, some are courageous, ”said Valérie. “When you get to know a school of sharks, you get to know them as individuals. “
After killing a shark while filming a movie in the 1960s, the Taylors had a revelation: Sharks needed to be studied and understood, rather than killed. They stopped spearfishing altogether, and Aitken compared their journey from hunter to environmentalist to that of John James Audubon.
“I have that kind of personality that I’m not afraid of. I get angry, ”said Valérie. “Even when I was bitten, I just stood still and waited for him to let go – because they made a mistake.”
Still, she conceded, “I don’t expect other people to behave like me.”
Her signature look, a pink wetsuit and brightly colored hair ribbon, might be seen as a provocative embrace of her femininity in a male-dominated industry, but it was also a simple way for her to stand out in underwater images. “Ron wanted color in a blue world,” said Valerie. “He said, ‘Cousteau has a red cap, you can have a red ribbon.’ That was it.”
When asked, she shrugged at the idea that she faced additional challenges as the only woman on boats full of men for most of her life, especially in the years. 50’s and 60’s, when women were still largely expected to stick to traditional roles.
“I was as good as them, so there you go. No problem, “she said.” And, although I didn’t realize it, I was probably just as tough. “
The ‘Playing With Sharks’ filmmakers, who looked at decades of media coverage and archival footage, described Valerie as someone facing an uphill battle on many levels, but who was also seen as a novelty. intriguing.
“Of course she had to fight to be taken seriously,” Aitken said. “She belonged to the working class. He was someone who really had very little education. I think the culture regarded her as extraordinary. This in itself can be a liberating path, precisely because you are unique. “
When “Jaws” became an instant and unexpected blockbuster in 1975, the Taylors realized that the film did harm they had never envisioned: recreational shark hunting gained popularity and audiences feared that legions of Bloodthirsty sharks won’t stalk humans just below the surface. In fact, there are hundreds of species of sharks, and only a few are known to bite humans. Those who do usually mistake people for their natural prey, like sea lions.
“For some reason, moviegoers believed it. There is no shark like that alive in the world today, ”said Valérie. “Ron had a saying, ‘You don’t go to New York and expect to see King Kong on the Empire State Building. You also shouldn’t go into the water expecting to see Jaws.
In an attempt to allay public fears, Universal took the Taylors to the United States for a talk show tour educating the public about sharks, and Valerie said, “I fought for the badly maligned poor old sharks. and the marine world. , in general, since.
In 1984, she participated in the campaign to make the gray nurse shark the first protected shark species in the world. His nature photographs have been featured in National Geographic. The same area where she and Ron filmed their “Jaws” streak is now a marine park named in their honor. And she still publishes essays passionately defending animals.
Yet shark populations have been wiped out around the world, mostly due to overfishing, and Valerie said many of the underwater scenes she witnessed in her early days no longer exist.
“I hate being old, but at least that means I was in the ocean when it was a virgin,” she said, adding that today, “it’s like going where there was. a rainforest and see a cornfield “.
Despite everything that is covered in “Playing With Sharks,” said Valerie, “this is by no means the story of my life.” There was the time when she was left at sea and fled by anchoring her ribbons of hair to a piece of coral until another boat fell on her. Or the day she taught Mick Jagger to dive on a whim. (It was a quick study, despite the weight belt sliding down her narrow hips.) She was also a breast cancer survivor.
Although she still dives, her arthritis makes it difficult to navigate the colder Australian waters, and she can’t wait to return to Fiji, where swimming is like ‘taking a bath’.
“I can’t jump anymore, not that I want to jump particularly,” she said. “But if I go to the ocean, I can fly.”
