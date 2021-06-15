The Women Leaders of Today, a Times Event

Around the globe, ladies are demanding energy, and exercising it, in unprecedented methods. Women are main on the highest ranges of authorities and worldwide establishments. They’re on the forefront of world actions for racial and local weather justice. On a number of continents, protest actions that started with reproductive rights have shaken their international locations’ political institutions to their foundations.

And but, public life stays dominated by males who typically see feminine leaders as threats to their energy and standing. Women who lead actions for change typically face extreme backlash.

As ladies tackle male-dominated hierarchies, how will that change our world? What distinction can feminine management make on this time of overlapping world crises? And the way, precisely, do they do it?

Be there, as we discover solutions with the local weather activists Greta Thunberg, Xiye Bastida and Ayisha Siddiqa, and a particular visitor, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in an in-depth dialog with The New York Times’s Amanda Taub.