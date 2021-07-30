The women’s tennis final is underway, but it’s not the one Japan hoped for.
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic faces Czech Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday night in a much quieter and more subdued gold medal match (at least in the stands) than the Tokyo Games organizers had hoped for.
Vondrousova beat Naomi Osaka in the third round of the women’s singles tournament earlier this week, putting an end to many Japanese hopes for a renowned Olympic moment with one of their biggest stars in the sport. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Bencic has a chance to win two gold medals: one in singles and one in women’s doubles. She is due to play with Viktorija Golubic on Sunday – also against the Czech Republic (but against the favorite team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova).
Earlier Saturday, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine came back from a poor first set to defeat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for bronze, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
