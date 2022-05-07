‘The Wonder Years’ Fires EP/Director Fred Savage Due To Inappropriate Conduct





Disney has decided to fire Fred Savage from his role as director and executive producer on its reboot of The Wonder Years following multiple complaints of misconduct on the ABC comedy series. His dismissal comes after a thorough investigation into the allegations by the studio.

The Wonder Years is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios. It has not yet been renewed for a second season. Savage starred as Kevin Arnold, a teenager growing up in a suburban middle-class family in the late 1960s and early 1970s, in the original 1988 series.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” said a spokesman for 20th Television in a statement.

While details about the nature of the allegations have not been revealed, Deadline has heard they include verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior.

This is not the first time Savage has been accused of misconduct in his career.

Wonder Years actress Alley Mills came forward in 2018 with claims that a “completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit” was filed against Savage and Jason Hervey after the show was cancelled. According to Mills, who played Savage and Hervey’s mother on the show, said the case was settled out of court.

Savage was also accused of misconduct by a crew member on his Fox series The Grinder that same year. In the suit, she claimed that the actor attacked and harassed her on the set of the series in 2015. At the time, Savage called the allegations “completely without merit and absolutely untrue.” 20th Television still conducted an investigation but found no evidence of wrongdoing by Savage which resulted in the lawsuit eventually being settled out of court.

This news may come as a shock to many who adored the hugely popular and beloved child actor who also played the grandson in 1987’s modern classic The Princess Bride. Savage received his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the age of 13 — becoming the youngest actor ever nominated in the category.

As he advanced in his career, Savage went on to work mostly behind the camera as a director. He directed eight episodes in Season 1 of the new Wonder Years, which follows a Black middle-class Williams family in Montgomery, AL, during the turbulent late 1960s.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

