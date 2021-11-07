The work of Whatsapp users will become even easier! This big change is happening in Delete For Everyone feature

The ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was originally introduced in 2017. It is currently one of the most useful and important features that the messaging service has offered to its users. It helps to delete any message late.

WhatsApp is about to make a big change in its Delete For Everyone feature. A report has claimed that soon the company is extending the deadline for this feature. If you have accidentally sent the wrong message to a group or individual chat and have forgotten, then you can delete it later by increasing the time of 'Delete for everyone' feature.

WhatsApp had earlier introduced this feature with a time limit of seven minutes and a few months later it was extended to over an hour. According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the company may extend the deadline for this feature indefinitely. This new update brings the v2.21.23.1 Android beta version of WhatsApp. The report also states that the feature is still available for updates and will be available to all users soon.

At present, WhatsApp users get only one hour to delete messages from personal and group chats in messaging chats. Once a message is deleted, the app displays a notification in the chat window that says “This message was deleted.” However there are ways to check deleted WhatsApp messages as well.

Apart from this, WABetaInfo also suggested that the iOS version of WhatsApp is getting a new video playback interface. This will allow one to pause or play the video in fullscreen or close the picture-in-picture (PiP) window. This feature is already visible to some people who are using the v2.21.220.15 iOS beta version of the app. This feature was rolled out for Android users in October.