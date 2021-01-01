The world has shattered the hopes of Afghan women

Anu Jain Rohatgi

Film director Anurag Kashyap has tweeted Sahara Karimi, the first woman director general of a government film company in Afghanistan. In this appeal which went viral on social media, Sahara has appealed for help from all over the world by presenting a direct picture of the plight of his country.

Sahara writes, ‘I am writing with a broken heart and with the hope that you will join hands to save my beloved countrymen, especially the filmmakers. Help us We have very little time, maybe just a few days. The Taliban have seized several provinces in the past few weeks. They have killed our people, kidnapped many children, sold girls as child brides, murdered a woman because of her clothes, murdered one of our favorite comedians after being tortured, killed our poets. ‘

Sahara’s appeal came up, it also became a topic of discussion but oh it’s too late. The return of the Taliban to Afghanistan is the beginning of terror and fear for Afghans, especially women and girls there. Over the last 15-20 years, the opportunity he had to study, hang out, show off his skills in everything from politics to business, is now being snatched away. Frightened women feel that the day is not far when they will be imprisoned in the walls of the house again. This is the reason why many of those who are trying to leave the motherland have been dying at the Kabul airport for the past several days, including many women.

There is no doubt that from educated women living in cities like Sahara in Afghanistan to ordinary women in villages, they continued to fight with the Taliban for their existence and independence. Hundreds of Afghan women were seen declaring war on the Taliban regime. The guns in their hands, the anti-Taliban slogans on their faces, made it clear that they were fully prepared to fight a cross-border war against the Taliban. Meanwhile, the deployment of 20 women commandos in the Afghan army gave these women a new lease of life. But they did not get enough support from human rights advocates and after losing the war, these women are now being pushed back into the darkness of oblivion and slavery.

Afghanistan, the worst place for women, was considered no less than a paradise for women a few decades ago. Women lived freely and did what they wanted to do. The girls wore mini skirts to school-college. Afghanistan’s fashion show has been the talk of the town. Modern to modern clothing is used to adorn London and Paris after appearing in Afghanistan. Along with education, sports, politics, Afghan women were in high positions. In 191 Women in Afghanistan, women got the right to vote, and in the surrounding countries like the UK and the US, women got the right to vote. It can be surmised that the status of women in Afghanistan was on par with today’s modern, developed countries.

In 1919 Amanullah Khan became king in Aman and his wife Soraya did everything to give women the opportunity for equality, education and advancement in every field. To date, women have not found a respectable place in politics in many developed and developing countries, but 27 percent of women’s seats in politics in Afghanistan were fixed a few years ago. There was a time when there were more women in the Afghan parliament than in the US Congress.

Only time will tell how the women of Afghanistan continue to fight for their freedom. One thing she knows for sure is that it is futile to expect outsiders to be free. They have to fight this battle themselves and win it.