The World Is Unprepared for the Next Pandemic, Report Says

According to a new report, nearly two years after the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the world is “dangerously unprepared” for the next major outbreak.

The 2021 Global Health Security Index, released on Wednesday, ranks 195 countries in terms of their ability to respond to epidemics and pandemics. The inaugural edition of the index, published a few months before the first Kovid-19 cases were discovered, concluded that no nation was prepared for such a crisis.

According to the 2021 index, compiled by the Nuclear Threat Initiative, the Global Security Nonprofit Group, and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, the world today is not well prepared. .

“I would call it a reprehensible report,” he said. Rick Bright, chief executive of the Rockefeller Foundation’s epidemic prevention organization, said he was not involved in compiling the index. “The world is not ready.”