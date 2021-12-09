The World Is Unprepared for the Next Pandemic, Report Says
According to a new report, nearly two years after the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the world is “dangerously unprepared” for the next major outbreak.
The 2021 Global Health Security Index, released on Wednesday, ranks 195 countries in terms of their ability to respond to epidemics and pandemics. The inaugural edition of the index, published a few months before the first Kovid-19 cases were discovered, concluded that no nation was prepared for such a crisis.
According to the 2021 index, compiled by the Nuclear Threat Initiative, the Global Security Nonprofit Group, and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, the world today is not well prepared. .
“I would call it a reprehensible report,” he said. Rick Bright, chief executive of the Rockefeller Foundation’s epidemic prevention organization, said he was not involved in compiling the index. “The world is not ready.”
While more than 90 per cent of the countries have no plans to distribute vaccines or medicines during emergencies, 70 per cent of the countries do not have adequate capacity in hospitals, clinics and health centers, the report said. Political and security threats around the world have increased and public confidence in the government is declining.
While many nations have provided resources to cope with the acute crisis of Covid-19, some have made dedicated investments to improve overall emergency preparedness, the report found.
“We’ve documented the areas where improvements have been made for Kovid,” said Jennifer Nuzo, an epidemiologist at Bloomberg School and one of the two leading authors of the report.
But, she said, as long as political leaders don’t work to ensure that what we’ve worked so hard to develop in the center of the cove doesn’t disappear after the event, we can find ourselves where we started or worse. “
The researchers rated each country on a variety of factors, including their health care systems, workforce, laboratories, supply chains, infrastructure, trust in government, and more. Each nation was given a score from 0 to 100.
The average score was 38.9, which is roughly equal to the 2019 average of 40.2, and no country has entered the top preparation range, starting with 80.1 points.
The United States, which tops the 2019 index, retains the top spot with 75.9 points, while Australia, Finland, Canada and Thailand are in the top five.
The top ranking surprised some experts, who have been widely hailed as a response to the failed epidemic.
“Really, US No. 1?” Dr. Ezekiel J. Emmanuel, a bioethist at the University of Pennsylvania, who was a member of President Biden’s Covid-19 advisory board during the transition to presidential administration. “I don’t think it’s a reliable ranking.”
But Dr. Nuzo noted that the index was designed to measure the resources and resources of a nation and that it was impossible to predict how effectively those resources would be used in an emergency.
“Just because it exists on paper doesn’t mean it’s going to work,” she said.
The United States had “the lowest possible score on public confidence in the government,” the report said. Other vulnerabilities include economic barriers to health care and lower hospital beds per capita compared to other high-income countries, which could compromise the United States’ ability to respond to future emergencies. “Any missing ability can be disabled,” said Dr. Nuzo said.
Rebecca Katz, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Sciences and Security, said she agreed with the assessment that the world was not ready for another epidemic. And she’s not surprised that the score hasn’t improved since 2019.
“We are still in the midst of an epidemic,” said Dr. Katz said. “Everything is on fire. So long-term, strategic-capacity has not been created.”
The report recommends that countries include funding for health care in their national budgets and review their performance in current epidemics so that they can learn from experience, among other things.
Given the events of the past two years, it would also be smart to focus on contingency preparedness components that go beyond technical capabilities and capabilities, said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia said. Policy and research.
“When a crisis lasts a long time, we need to think about our ability to sustain a healthy community,” she said. “What matters to communities is not only the response to the epidemic but also how well you manage your day-to-day business when you are in crisis.”
