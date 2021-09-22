The world needs a Ryder Cup, says PGA chief Seth Waugh
Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the PGA of America since 2018, is set to hold the biennial Ryder Cup, a year after it was postponed due to the pandemic.
The Ryder Cup, with 12 golfers from the United States, has become more than a golf tournament, with 12 golfers from Europe in three days starting Friday in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin; It has become a raucous event that Waugh describes as a combination of the Super Bowl and the Rolling Stones concert. In no other golf tournament do players and fans regularly taunt each other.
This year, when Covid-19 began to subside in the spring, the delta version has grown back, posing a challenge for an event that typically hosts over 40,000, all following only a few players. Huh.
Also add tension to the critical comments made between two of the top American players – Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, which have led to fans taunting DeChambeau. Waugh said he would not tolerate bullying like PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan did. “We will be vigilant to make sure it doesn’t cross the border,” Waugh said. “If it happens, we will implement it.”
This year, the PGA of America has created an award to recognize sportsmanship in the competition. The Nicklaus-Jacqueline Award is given to commemorate Jack Nicklaus giving a short putt to Tony Jacqueline at the 1969 Ryder Cup. As a result, the match ended in a tie.
The following interview has been edited and condensed.
What will be different about the Ryder Cup this year?
There will be different protocols, some with masks indoors and masks in more crowded seating areas. Players are likely to be in bubbles. We can’t be sure that everyone is vaccinated, but we’re going to put them in a bubble to make sure we can have the final put on Sunday. We considered checking vaccinations for fans, but we couldn’t guarantee that all players were going to be vaccinated, so how could we check all fans?
Will European fans be able to come?
We said we would offer refunds for those who just couldn’t or didn’t want to come. It is only a small number of Europeans who have asked for a refund. We hope to have a good presence on both sides.
How did the plan change with Covid?
Part of it is how much we learned about the virus. Didn’t have that much knowledge last year. We had no idea how difficult it was to hold it outside. We think there are natural benefits to being outside that make it safer for people to live there. We will have masks inside the house. People have gotten better at living with this thing. It is very different from a year ago. We came to the conclusion that the number of fans doesn’t matter. That is protocol.
How are you preserving the spirit of the event?
I went to the first Ryder Cup at Belfry in 1993. This was the year that Davis Love III won. I can tell you I was on the 18th green when he made the put, but I didn’t see it. I just saw him lift his track. Experience is excitement. It’s getting there, it’s the fans. If you’re at a Stones concert and you’re not in the front row, you don’t see Mick Jagger, but you still hear “Jumping Jack Flash.”
What do you hope this year’s competition will achieve?
The Ryder Cup is all about fostering ties between the two sides. We’re trying to recapture some of that purity with the Nicklaus-Jacqueline Prize. We want to make the tension and stress of Ryder Cup the best moment in a player’s life. I hope it regains the spirit that these things should be.
Everyone is just tired and exhausted by this pandemic. Usually, you come back from summer and you are ready to go. But we are hurt animals. People have not been together for a long time. School is no longer school, work is not working, sports is not playing. The world needs the Ryder Cup as a reminder of the good in the world.
#world #Ryder #Cup #PGA #chief #Seth #Waugh
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.