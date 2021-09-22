The world needs a Ryder Cup, says PGA chief Seth Waugh

How did the plan change with Covid?

Part of it is how much we learned about the virus. Didn’t have that much knowledge last year. We had no idea how difficult it was to hold it outside. We think there are natural benefits to being outside that make it safer for people to live there. We will have masks inside the house. People have gotten better at living with this thing. It is very different from a year ago. We came to the conclusion that the number of fans doesn’t matter. That is protocol.

How are you preserving the spirit of the event?

I went to the first Ryder Cup at Belfry in 1993. This was the year that Davis Love III won. I can tell you I was on the 18th green when he made the put, but I didn’t see it. I just saw him lift his track. Experience is excitement. It’s getting there, it’s the fans. If you’re at a Stones concert and you’re not in the front row, you don’t see Mick Jagger, but you still hear “Jumping Jack Flash.”

What do you hope this year’s competition will achieve?

The Ryder Cup is all about fostering ties between the two sides. We’re trying to recapture some of that purity with the Nicklaus-Jacqueline Prize. We want to make the tension and stress of Ryder Cup the best moment in a player’s life. I hope it regains the spirit that these things should be.

Everyone is just tired and exhausted by this pandemic. Usually, you come back from summer and you are ready to go. But we are hurt animals. People have not been together for a long time. School is no longer school, work is not working, sports is not playing. The world needs the Ryder Cup as a reminder of the good in the world.